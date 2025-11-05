



A fresh gun battle erupted between security forces and terrorists in the Chhatru area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs and involved close coordination between the White Knight Corps and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.





Troops established contact with at least two to three terrorists in the mountainous terrain, leading to a sustained exchange of fire.





The ongoing operation has seen security forces maintaining a tight cordon around the area to prevent the escape of the terrorists. One Jawan sustained a minor injury during the encounter, but there were no reports of serious casualties among the security personnel. The forces are continuing their search and are closely monitoring the movement of the terrorists in the region.





Kishtwar has witnessed a series of violent incidents in recent months, with multiple encounters taking place in the Chhatru belt. On September 21, a group of terrorists was engaged in a gunfight in the same area.





Earlier, on September 13, two army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and two others injured in an encounter in the Naidgram area of Chhatru.





Violent confrontations also occurred in the Dul and Chhatru belts on August 11 and July 2, but the terrorists managed to escape on both occasions. On May 22, a soldier and two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Singapore area of the Chhatru belt.





In April, three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Kishtwar area, while the army successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector.





The region remains a hotspot for terrorist activity, with security forces intensifying their operations to neutralise Pakistan-based terrorists hiding in the hills.





The frequent encounters reflect the persistent threat posed by these groups and the determination of the security forces to maintain stability in the area.





Based On PTI Report







