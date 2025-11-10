French M51 submarine-launched ballistic missile undergoing qualification test





Europe is experiencing a significant military build-up, with renewed focus on missile capabilities amid heightened tensions with Russia. Key European nations have activated a “missile renaissance,” spearheaded by France’s potent nuclear arsenal including the M51 submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and the ASMP-A air-launched nuclear missile, alongside Germany’s Taurus cruise missile and Norway’s stealthy Naval Strike Missile.





This surge reflects a continental push to strengthen the defence posture in both conventional and nuclear strike domains.





France’s M51 SLBM remains Europe’s premier strategic nuclear deterrent, deployed aboard its Triomphant-class submarines and capable of striking targets with multiple independently targetable warheads.





The ASMP-A serves as an air-launched nuclear weapon carried by France’s Rafale fighters, enhancing nuclear reach and delivery flexibility. Germany’s Taurus missile, a long-range cruise missile, adds precision strike capabilities, while Norway’s Naval Strike Missile contributes stealth and versatility for maritime and land targets.





Despite these advancements on paper, many experts raise concerns about Europe’s actual missile combat experience and operational readiness.





Unlike Russia, which has actively utilised a vast arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles in conflicts such as the Ukraine war—and continues modernising systems like its Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle and nuclear-powered cruise missiles—Europe lacks recent real-war missile combat testing.





This operational gap casts doubts on whether Europe’s new generation of missile systems could withstand the pressures of a full-scale armed conflict.





European collaboration efforts include the European Long-Range Strike Approach (ELSA), a group initiative featuring France, Germany, Italy, and Poland to develop ground-launched cruise missiles with extended range capability.





This initiative aims not only at boosting defence but also at fostering European defence industrial and technological sovereignty amidst American strategic retraction and growing Russian military assertiveness.





However, gaps remain. Europe currently does not possess a conventional ballistic missile capability akin to Russia’s array of short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles. The French M51 nuclear SLBM remains Europe’s sole ballistic missile, embedded in the nuclear deterrence framework rather than conventional warfare.





This fuels debate about whether Europe should redevelop shorter-range ballistic systems like the former French Hadès missile or focus purely on cruise missile development.





Adding pressure, European missile production lines, such as the SCALP/Storm Shadow cruise missile jointly developed by France and Britain, are being restarted to replenish stocks depleted by transfers to Ukraine and ongoing strategic needs.





These missiles have proven effective in precision strikes during recent conflicts, but their proliferation remains limited compared to Russia’s extensive missile inventories.





Europe is actively rebuilding missile capabilities to challenge Russia’s firepower but faces a stark reality: many of these systems are untested at scale in real warfare, and gaps in ballistic missile assets persist.





The continent’s strategic resilience will depend heavily on industrial innovation, political will, and integrated defence cooperation, aiming to move beyond “paper missiles” towards credible deterrence and operational readiness in a tense geopolitical environment.​​





