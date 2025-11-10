



At least ten Pakistan Army personnel were killed and several others sustained injuries when Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) rebels ambushed a military convoy in the Miryan tehsil of Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





The attack took place late on Sunday evening as the convoy was moving through a mountainous section of the area known for rebel activity.





According to initial reports, the insurgents opened heavy fire using automatic weapons and rocket-propelled grenades, targeting multiple vehicles in the formation.





The encounter resulted in intense exchange of gunfire, lasting for several minutes before reinforcements reached the site. The wounded were later evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu.





Security officials confirmed that a clearance operation was immediately launched to trace the attackers who reportedly fled towards the North Waziristan tribal belt, a region that has long served as a stronghold for TTP factions. Search operations are ongoing, and additional troops have been deployed to seal possible escape routes.





The TTP has claimed responsibility for the assault, stating that it was in retaliation for recent counterterrorism operations carried out by the Pakistan Army in multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Intelligence sources believe the ambush was planned in advance, utilising insiders’ information about troop movement.





This attack marks one of the deadliest in recent months, underscoring the growing insecurity in Pakistan’s north-western frontier despite repeated military offensives. Analysts suggest that TTP has increased cross-border infiltration and coordination following its regrouping inside Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of Kabul in 2021.





The government is expected to convene an emergency security review meeting as the latest incident adds to a series of escalating confrontations between the Pakistani military and TTP rebels. The mounting attacks are straining the operational bandwidth of the security forces stationed across the province, particularly near the porous Afghan border.





Based On Republic World Video Report







