



Gunmen have abducted five Indian workers in western Mali amid worsening security conditions in the region, officials and security sources confirmed on Friday.





The kidnapping underscores the deepening instability in the West African nation, where extremist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State continue to expand their influence.





The abduction took place on Thursday near the town of Kobri, a remote area in western Mali where the victims were working on electrification projects. According to a security source speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, the five Indians were employed by a private company engaged in rural energy infrastructure development.





A company representative confirmed the abduction, stating, “We confirm the kidnapping of five Indian nationals.” The same official added that all other Indian employees working on the project had been immediately evacuated to Bamako, the Malian capital, as a precautionary measure amid fears of further attacks.





So far, no armed group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. However, Malian authorities suspect involvement of regional militant networks aligned with either the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) or the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), both of which maintain a significant presence in the country’s troubled western and northern regions.





Mali has long suffered from chronic insecurity since the outbreak of a rebellion in 2012. The subsequent rise of jihadist movements has overwhelmed the state’s ability to enforce control, despite successive military operations and peace efforts. The military junta currently governing the country faces increasing difficulty curbing the territorial expansion and influence of armed factions.





The latest abduction reflects a broader surge in attacks targeting foreign workers and infrastructure projects, which militants view as symbols of government cooperation with international partners. The deteriorating situation has forced several foreign companies and aid organisations to scale back or suspend activities in rural zones.





Recent reports indicate that JNIM has intensified its campaign of economic disruption, including fuel blockades and attacks on supply routes, contributing to severe humanitarian and financial stress across Mali. The ongoing violence has compounded an already fragile economy weighed down by international sanctions, inflation, and disruptions to essential services.





India’s embassy in Bamako is closely monitoring the situation, and diplomatic efforts are underway to secure the safe release of the abducted citizens. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is expected to issue a formal statement once further information becomes available.





Security analysts warn that this incident highlights not only the vulnerabilities of foreign nationals working in conflict-prone regions but also the shifting threat landscape in the Sahel, where state authority continues to erode as extremist groups exploit governance vacuums.





Based On AFP Report







