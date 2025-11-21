



A former Indian envoy has made a startling claim suggesting a “foreign hand” influenced the death verdict against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





In a detailed interview with ANI National Bureau Chief Naveen Kapoor, the ex-envoy elaborated on how external agencies, possibly including ISI or CIA, may have played a covert role within the tribunal processes that sentenced Hasina.​





The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Bangladesh handed down a death sentence to Sheikh Hasina in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity linked to a crackdown on student-led protests. The envoy expressed a strong belief that the anti-Hasina agitation and subsequent tribunal verdict had foreign interference driving the decisions, influenced by geopolitical interests and Hasina’s lack of cooperation with certain countries demanding specific privileges.​





The verdict has sparked widespread criticism from former Indian diplomats, who describe the tribunal as politically motivated and biased, lacking legitimate jurisdiction as it deviated from its original remit of prosecuting war crimes from the 1971 liberation war. They warned of the deep polarisation and instability this verdict has caused in Bangladesh, raising concerns about regional security.​





Sheikh Hasina and her party have condemned the verdict as forged by a rigged tribunal presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate. They categorically reject the charges and death sentence, calling the trial part of a political vendetta aimed at nullifying the Awami League as a political force in Bangladesh.​





Diplomatic and legal experts have also weighed in on the matter, noting the complex ramifications this verdict could have on India-Bangladesh relations, especially regarding any potential extradition requests against Hasina, which India is legally bound to consider carefully under its extradition treaty with Bangladesh.​​





In summary, the accusations of foreign involvement in the tribunal’s verdict against Sheikh Hasina reflect a broader geopolitical tussle affecting Bangladesh’s internal politics and regional stability, with India closely monitoring the situation and emphasizing constructive engagement across all stakeholders.​​





This report captures the core revelations and reactions following the controversial death sentence delivered by Bangladesh’s ICT, highlighting the allegations of external influence and the turbulent political context surrounding Sheikh Hasina’s plight.





Based On ANI Video Report







