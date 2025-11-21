



India and France have taken a decisive step towards deepening bilateral counter-terrorism cooperation with the signing of a Letter of Intent between the National Security Guard (NSG) of India and France’s elite National Gendarmerie Intervention Group (GIGN).





The agreement was formalised in Paris on 19 November 2025 by Director General NSG, Shri Brighu Srinivasan, and GIGN Commander, Colonel Benoit Villeminoz.





The pact is aimed at strengthening institutional cooperation between both special intervention forces, enabling an exchange of operational knowledge, best practices, and expertise in hostage-rescue missions, close-quarter battle (CQB) tactics, and urban counter-assault techniques. The move reflects the shared assessment of evolving asymmetric threats, particularly in urban environments and transnational terror networks.





Under the newly signed framework, the NSG and GIGN will organise joint training exercises, exchange instructors and observers for tactical courses, and undertake scenario-based simulations involving cross-border contingencies.





The collaboration will also explore the integration of advanced technology-driven methods for surveillance, entry tactics, and crisis negotiation — areas where both units hold substantial operational experience.





This partnership adds a critical operational layer to the broader India–France counter-terror architecture that already includes intelligence-sharing mechanisms, cybersecurity coordination, and cooperation in defence and homeland security domains.





The regular exchange of expertise between NSG’s Special Action Groups and GIGN’s Intervention Units is expected to yield improved synergy in addressing hybrid terror threats, including those involving chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) risks.





The signing further coincides with an expansion in India–France strategic relations, which have progressively evolved from defence and space cooperation to encompass internal security, disaster response, and maritime security under the Indo-Pacific framework. The NSG–GIGN accord signals a maturing security dialogue, driven by mutual trust and commitment to countering global terrorism through operational readiness and shared resilience.





Both sides underscored their intent to sustain a continuous exchange of personnel and doctrines, benchmarking operational standards against global best practices. The collaboration is expected to serve as a model for elite counter-terror partnerships in the 21st century, marking a significant advancement in India–France strategic convergence on internal and global security fronts.





