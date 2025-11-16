



First Flight Marks Key Milestone





On 17 October, HAL’s Nashik facility witnessed a historic moment as the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet soared for the first time. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over this significant event, celebrating India's strides in indigenous aviation. The occasion was further marked by the inauguration of HAL’s third TEJAS production line—a step seen as pivotal in boosting domestic defence output.





Bridging The Capability Gap





The Indian Air Force (IAF), grappling with the recent retirement of its ageing MiG-21 fleet, faces a pronounced squadron deficit. While 42 fighter squadrons is considered ideal for safeguarding India's borders, the IAF currently operates only 29, each composed of 18 jets. This shortage accentuates the urgency behind the TEJAS MK-1A's induction.





Expanded Production Capacity





HAL’s new Nashik line adds capacity for eight TEJAS aircraft annually, joining two older Bangalore lines that together deliver 16 per year. With a combined output of 24 jets annually, HAL is now positioned to meet Air Force demands more efficiently and address previous delays that hampered deliveries.





Overcoming Program Delays





The TEJAS initiative has navigated several obstacles. After the 2021 agreement for 83 MK-1A jets worth ₹48,000 crore, supply delays arose, notably concerning the F404 engines from GE Aerospace. These setbacks highlight the continued dependence on foreign components, reinforcing India’s drive to localise production across defence projects.





Massive New Orders Signal Commitment





Building on earlier contracts, September 2025 saw the Defence Ministry sign a new agreement for 97 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft with HAL—68 single-seaters and 29 trainers, totalling over ₹62,370 crore. With both orders combined, India now plans for 180 advanced TEJAS fighters, set to anchor the IAF’s future fleet.





Production Expansion And Delivery Timeline

HAL has significantly ramped up production infrastructure to meet the Indian Air Force's requirements. The recently inaugurated third production line at Nashik can manufacture eight fighter jets annually.

Combined with two existing production facilities in Bangalore that produce 16 jets per year, HAL now has a total annual production capacity of 24 TEJAS aircraft. This represents a meaningful increase from previous capabilities, though still modest compared to global defence contractors.

India has committed to purchasing 180 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft through two major defence contracts. The first order, signed in February 2021 for ₹48,000 crore, covered 83 aircraft with an originally planned delivery date of February 2024.

However, delays occurred primarily due to supply chain challenges with the American F404 engines provided by GE Aerospace. The second order, signed in September 2024, covers 97 additional aircraft (68 single-seater and 29 twin-seater trainers) valued at ₹62,370 crore, bringing the total investment to ₹110,370 crore.





Technological Advancements Define MK-1A





Although visually similar to the MK-1, the MK-1A boasts a modernised cockpit, powerful computers, and advanced avionics. The standout upgrade is the AESA radar system, which significantly enhances target detection and tracking capabilities, ensuring superior situational awareness in air and ground operations.





Boosted Electronic Warfare And Indigenous Systems





TEJAS MK-1A features robust electronic warfare suites, with indigenous jammers and digital flight computers. The main flight control system is built in India, marking a leap in domestic technological expertise and reducing reliance on foreign electronics.





Increasing Indian Content





The MK-1A incorporates over 64% parts made in India, including 67 locally manufactured components compared to its predecessor. Forty major upgrades—spanning radar systems, flight controls, EW countermeasures, and maintenance improvements—leave the MK-1A better equipped for multi-role combat.





Radar Progress And Tactical Edge





Currently fitted with the Israeli EL/M-2052 AESA radar, future MK-1A aircraft will feature Bharat Electronics/HAL’s Uttam AESA radar. This indigenous system can detect multiple targets across a 200 km range, providing full 360-degree coverage and greatly enhancing IAF pilots’ tactical awareness.





Weapons Load And Mission Flexibility





Nine hard-points allow the TEJAS MK-1A to carry a broad spectrum of weaponry—including long-range and short-range air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground munitions, and electronic warfare pods. This flexibility makes the aircraft an effective multi-platform combat asset.





Indigenous Fly-By-Wire Control





The aircraft’s Indian-designed digital fly-by-wire system ensures responsive handling and high manoeuvrability. Replacing conventional mechanical controls, this electronic network underpins safer, more agile flight during intense aerial manoeuvres.





Nashik Facility Accelerates Deliveries





Construction of the Nashik plant in 2023 revolutionises production throughput for TEJAS jets. With three lines now fully operational, HAL can address long-standing delivery backlogs and support Air Force readiness.





Operational Framework

The Indian Air Force currently operates two squadrons of the earlier TEJAS MK-1, stationed at Sulur in Tamil Nadu and Naliya in Gujarat, primarily for pilot training purposes.

The transition to TEJAS MK-1A operations will expand the aircraft's role from training to full combat missions across multiple mission profiles.

The establishment of the Nashik production facility, which began construction in 2023, enables HAL to accelerate deliveries and progressively reduce the squadron shortage that has constrained India's air defence capabilities.

As TEJAS MK-1A aircraft enter service over the coming years, they will form the backbone of the Indian Air Force's fighter fleet, supporting national security objectives while advancing India's position as a credible defence manufacturer in the global marketplace.





India’s Strategic Leap Forward





The TEJAS MK-1A program carries broader implications for India's defence sector. The aircraft demonstrates that India can design and manufacture a competitive fifth-generation fighter jet capable of modern warfare.

The 64 percent indigenous content target represents a substantial commitment to self-reliance, reducing vulnerability to foreign supply chain disruptions.

However, the program's history also reveals India's continued dependence on certain critical technologies.

Delays stemming from American engine supplies highlight how indigenous programs require seamless integration with foreign components, reinforcing India's ongoing efforts to develop domestic alternatives for all major systems.



The TEJAS MK-1A project represents more than new fighter jets—it is a symbol of India’s drive for self-sufficiency in defence. Increased local sourcing, advanced engineering, and production autonomy mark new territory in national security and technological advancement. As TEJAS MK-1A joins the Indian Air Force, it stands testament to the nation’s ambitions in building world-class indigenous fighters.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







