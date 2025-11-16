



A formidable Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, featuring Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS fighters and the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), has arrived at Al Maktoum Airbase to take part in the Dubai Air Show 2025.





The high-profile aerospace event, scheduled from 17 to 21 November, is among the largest gatherings of global air forces and defence industries.





The IAF Media Co-ordination Centre announced the contingent’s arrival in a statement shared on social media, emphasising that the deployment aims to strengthen operational interoperability and foster both military and industrial cooperation. With participation from over 100 air forces worldwide, the event offers India’s home-grown platforms a major avenue for global exposure.





The participation of the TEJAS fighters marks a significant step in India’s continued efforts to project indigenous aerospace capabilities on international platforms. Designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the TEJAS represents the technological maturity of India’s fighter aircraft program. Its presence at the Dubai Air Show aligns with New Delhi’s thrust on defence indigenisation and potential export opportunities in the Gulf and beyond.





Accompanying the TEJAS is the iconic Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, widely recognised for their precision flying and spectacular formation manoeuvres. Formed in 1996, SKAT remains one of the very few nine-aircraft aerobatic teams in the world, and the only one in Asia. Over the years, the team has enthralled audiences across multiple countries, including China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE itself.





Flying the Hawk MK-132 aircraft, SKAT showcases a blend of technical mastery, teamwork, and split-second coordination. Their aerial displays—comprising loops, barrel rolls, and dramatic crossovers—exemplify the professionalism and excellence that underpin the Indian Air Force’s motto. Their guiding phrase, “Sadaiva Sarvottam” (Always the Best), perfectly encapsulates the ethos of their performances.





The Dubai Air Show itself has evolved into a premier global aerospace platform since its inception as “Arab Air” in 1986. Initially hosting 200 exhibitors and 25 aircraft, it has grown into an event featuring more than 1,500 exhibitors, 200 aircraft, and an audience exceeding 1,48,000 attendees. The 2025 edition will also feature multiple conference tracks, offering insights from more than 350 industry leaders across defence, space, and commercial aviation sectors.





For the Indian Air Force, participation in such flagship global events not only reinforces India’s growing aerospace credentials but also provides opportunities for active engagement with international defence partners. The TEJAS presence, coupled with the dynamic Suryakiran displays, ensures that India remains a key highlight at this year’s Dubai Air Show—projecting both the nation’s technological prowess and the professionalism of its air warriors.





Based On ANI Report







