India’s first human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, remains firmly on course for its 2027 launch window, according to the latest clarification ISRO officials.





Contrary to recent speculation regarding possible delays, ISRO has reaffirmed that the revised timelines only apply to the uncrewed test sequence, not to the main crewed mission itself.





ISRO has planned three consecutive uncrewed test flights to validate critical technologies before astronauts embark on the actual mission. These will include the performance of the Crew Escape System, life-support infrastructure, and the safety of the re-entry module. The outcomes of these precursor flights will influence the final configuration and operational readiness of the mission.





The first uncrewed Gaganyaan test vehicle (TV-D1) demonstrated crew escape capability in October 2023. Following that, the next test vehicles—TV-D2 and a pair of orbital missions with robotic payloads—will systematically evaluate flight dynamics, launch vehicle behaviour, and mission control responsiveness under near-flight conditions. These developments are vital to ensuring the safety and success of India’s maiden crewed orbital attempt.





For the crewed phase, ISRO engineers are integrating the Human Rated LVM3 (HLVM3) as the primary launch vehicle. The Gaganyaan Orbital Module, comprising the Crew Module and Service Module, will operate in a low Earth orbit of about 400 kilometres for three days before re-entry and splashdown. Astronauts selected from the Indian Air Force have completed initial training in Russia and are currently undergoing advanced mission simulations and survival training in India.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further expanded India’s space vision by directing ISRO to plan a crewed lunar mission by 2040. This directive positions India within a new era of human space exploration, demanding technological continuity from Gaganyaan to long-duration deep space missions. Preparatory steps already underway include studies on extended life-support systems, heavy-lift launchers, docking technologies, and lunar habitat design.





Gaganyaan’s success will mark India’s entry into an elite group of nations capable of independent human spaceflight. Beyond national pride, the mission carries significant implications for technology innovation, industrial growth, and human-rated space infrastructure in the country.





By 2027, if achieved on schedule, it will place India as a cornerstone participant in the evolving global space economy.





Gaganyaan: Crewed Space Mission On Track For 2027





Parameter Details Mission Name Gaganyaan – India’s first human spaceflight mission Executing Agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Confirmed Crewed Mission Timeline 2027 (as reaffirmed by ISRO Chairman) Uncrewed Test Flights Three missions planned before the crewed flight: TV-D1 (completed), TV-D2, and two orbital missions with robotic payloads Purpose of Test Flights Validation of Crew Escape System, flight dynamics, re-entry safety, parachute deployment, and mission control reliability Crewed Flight Duration Approximately 3 days in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Orbital Altitude About 400 km Crew Composition Up to 3 Indian astronauts (Vyomnauts), trained in Russia and under advanced training in India Launch Vehicle Human Rated LVM3 (HLVM3) derived from the LVM3 with reinforced systems for crew safety HLVM3 Specifications Three-stage configuration (two S200 boosters, L110 core, C25 cryogenic upper stage). Human-rated reliability with redundant safety mechanisms Orbital Module Design Crew Module (CM) and Service Module (SM), both developed and tested by ISRO’s Human Spaceflight Centre (HSFC) Crew Module Features Pressurised structure supporting life-support systems. Heat-shield for atmospheric re-entry. Parachute recovery system for splashdown Service Module Role Provides propulsion, power, and thermal control during orbiting phase Re-entry and Recovery Controlled descent with multi-stage parachute deployment followed by sea recovery off the Indian coast Key Ground Systems Launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (Sriharikota). Tracking via ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) Training & Crew Readiness Conducted jointly by ISRO and the Indian Air Force; includes zero-gravity familiarisation, biomedical monitoring, and emergency procedures Associated Future Goals Directed by Prime Minister Modi: Crewed lunar mission by 2040, building upon Gaganyaan technologies Strategic Implications Strengthens India’s self-reliance in human-rated space systems, enhances global collaboration potential, and fuels advanced space manufacturing













IDN (With Agency Inputs)