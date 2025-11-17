



India has formally embarked on an ambitious program to establish its own space station in low Earth orbit by 2035, marking a decisive step towards permanent human presence in space.

The initiative places India among the select league of nations capable of sustaining long-duration crewed missions, following the United States and China. It complements India’s fast-expanding human spaceflight roadmap anchored by the Gaganyaan mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the first module of the indigenous station is targeted for launch in 2028.

This prototype segment will serve as a single-module platform for early microgravity experiments, habitation validation, and orbital docking tests. The success of this demonstrator will guide the phased construction of a multi-module complex designed to host a three-to-four member crew for extended durations.





The complete station, expected to be operational by 2035, will orbit Earth at an altitude of around 400 kilometres. ISRO envisions a modular architecture incorporating laboratories for space medicine, materials testing, astronomical observation, and advanced life-support system experiments. The project will leverage reusable launch vehicle technology and human-rated variants of the LVM3 rocket.





Critical to the effort is the progressive human spaceflight capability gained from Gaganyaan, which will validate crew safety systems, capsule re-entry dynamics, and life-support integration.





These technologies will form the foundation for longer missions, automated docking manoeuvres, and orbital servicing operations. Upgraded spacecraft modules, solar arrays, and robotic arms are anticipated to play key roles in station assembly and maintenance.





Strategically, the timing of India’s initiative aligns with the planned retirement of the International Space Station by the early 2030s. The Indian Orbital Station (IOS) aims to fill a potential vacuum in international space research infrastructure and could emerge as a collaborative platform for friendly nations seeking low-cost orbital access. ISRO’s model combines indigenous innovation with selective international partnerships for specific subsystems and crew training support.





Financially, the project will unfold in phases, optimising indigenous production and private-sector participation under India’s space sector liberalisation policy.





Domestic industry is expected to supply critical subsystems such as propulsion modules, environmental control units, and deployable solar arrays. HAL, BEL, and several space-tech start-ups are already aligning their manufacturing capabilities with ISRO’s human spaceflight supply chain.





Scientifically, the station is envisioned as a hub for long-term research in space biology, microgravity manufacturing, and atmospheric sciences. It would also serve as a platform to test in-situ resource utilisation technologies, enabling future lunar or Martian missions.





Long-duration human presence will help advance India’s pursuit of a sustainable extra-terrestrial ecosystem and deepen understanding of human physiological adaptation in space.





Beyond scientific merit, the Indian Space Station symbolises a national milestone in technological sovereignty and global prestige. It represents a natural progression of India’s self-reliant vision in space, following its achievements in planetary exploration, heavy-lift launchers, and cryogenic propulsion.





With the 2035 timeline, India’s steady and systematic approach signals a maturing space power ready to define its own era of orbital independence and international cooperation.





Summary of India’s Space Station roadmap up to 2035, aligned with ISRO’s planned phases and national objectives.





Phase Timeline Major Objectives Key Technologies/Developments Expected Outcome Phase 1: Gaganyaan Program 2024–26 Validation of human-rated spacecraft systems through short-duration crewed missions. Crew module re-entry, life-support systems, abort mechanisms, LVM3 human rating. Foundational validation for future long-duration human missions. Phase 2: Orbital Technologies Demonstration 2026–28 Development and test of orbital docking, power systems, and modular interfaces. Automated docking systems, solar array deployment, orbital robotics. Readiness for assembly of first space station module. Phase 3: First Module Launch 2028 Launch of India’s first independent orbital laboratory module. Single-module crewed platform using upgraded LVM3 launcher. Operational testbed for microgravity research and crew habitation trials. Phase 4: Expanded Module Series 2029–32 Addition of multiple modules to form a semi-permanent station structure. Pressurised module design, robotic assembly, long-duration ECLSS (Environmental Control and Life Support System). Begin extended 30–60-day crewed missions. Phase 5: Full-Scale Station Configuration 2032–35 Completion of space station assembly and systems integration. Advanced power modules, docking hubs, external payload bays, robotic arms. Multi-module Indian Space Station capable of hosting 3–4 astronauts for 6–12 months. Phase 6: Operational Science and Collaboration Era Post-2035 Continuous operation and international cooperation in space experiments. International docking standard compliance, data relay networks, in-orbit servicing. India becomes third nation to operate an independent long-term orbital facility.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







