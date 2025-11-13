



Godrej Aerospace, a division of Godrej & Boyce, has successfully delivered the first human-rated L110 stage Vikas engine to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the Gaganyaan mission.





The air-lit liquid core stage of human-rated launch vehicle (LVM3-G) uses two L110 Vikas engines in clustered configuration.





This milestone marks a critical step towards India’s maiden human spaceflight effort, reaffirming the collaboration between Godrej Aerospace and ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC). The L110 engine forms a crucial component of the launch vehicle propulsion system that will power the LVM-3 rocket, India’s heaviest and most reliable launch vehicle.





The delivery of the human-rated Vikas engine signifies a stringent qualification process to ensure crew safety and mission reliability. Human rating involves extensive testing, redundancy features, and performance validation under extreme conditions.





Each component of the L110 stage must meet stricter reliability standards since it will be responsible for propelling astronauts aboard the Gaganyaan crew module to orbit and ensuring a safe return to Earth.





Godrej Aerospace’s Executive Vice-President and Business Head, Maneck Behramkamdin, described the achievement as both an honour and a responsibility.





He highlighted that it symbolises India’s advancing capabilities in precision manufacturing and space propulsion technology. He also underlined the organisation’s commitment to delivering mission-critical technology that supports ISRO’s goal of human spaceflight and strengthens the country’s stature in the global space arena.





For more than four decades, Godrej Aerospace has played a pivotal role in India’s space programme by producing key propulsion systems and structural components. Its contributions span landmark missions such as the Chandrayaan lunar programme, the Mars Orbiter Mission, and the NISAR Earth observation satellite project. The company’s long-standing involvement with ISRO has been instrumental in developing indigenous engineering capabilities vital for complex space missions.





The Gaganyaan mission represents a major leap for India, positioning it among a select group of nations capable of independent human spaceflight. The project aims to send a crew of Indian astronauts into low Earth orbit and safely recover them following re-entry.





The upcoming uncrewed tests, scheduled for early next year, will validate key flight systems, including the crew escape mechanism, life-support modules, and the integrated LVM-3 vehicle performance under human-rated specifications.





The human-rated LVM-3 will be equipped with two solid strap-on boosters, a twin-engine L110 liquid stage using the Vikas engine, and a cryogenic upper stage.





The L110 stage provides the central thrust during the critical atmospheric ascent phase, making its reliability essential for mission success. The human-rating of this stage, therefore, reflects extensive re-engineering and validation by both Godrej Aerospace and ISRO’s propulsion teams.





According to programme timelines, the first crewed Gaganyaan mission is targeted for 2027, following a series of uncrewed missions that will successively demonstrate the vehicle’s readiness. This phased approach ensures the highest safety standards, backed by rigorous testing and international benchmarking.





Godrej Aerospace’s accomplishment in delivering this engine reinforces India’s drive towards technological self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. By building indigenous systems capable of supporting human spaceflight, the country is laying the foundation for future space exploration missions that could include longer orbital stays, space station cooperation, and interplanetary endeavours.





This delivery is not only a manufacturing milestone but also a national achievement, reflecting the synthesis of engineering innovation, institutional collaboration, and the long-term vision of India’s space program.





It underscores how strategic partnerships between ISRO and domestic industry continue to transform India’s position in the global space ecosystem.





Based On PTI Report







