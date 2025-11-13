

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has embarked on an official visit to the United States to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and enhance operational alignment between the two navies in the Indo-Pacific.

The visit, which will continue until 17 November, reflects the deepening strategic convergence between New Delhi and Washington in maritime security and regional stability.

During his visit, Admiral Tripathi will engage with top US defence officials and senior naval leadership, including Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), and Admiral Stephen T Koehler, Commander of the United States Pacific Fleet (USPACFLT). The discussions are expected to cover a wide spectrum of issues, from strategic deterrence and maritime domain awareness to joint operational frameworks across the Indo-Pacific.





The agenda focuses on shared maritime priorities such as ensuring freedom of navigation, enhancing interoperability through bilateral and multilateral exercises, and developing coordinated responses to emerging maritime threats. Collaboration within groupings like the MILAN exercise series and participation in the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) initiatives will also feature prominently in the talks.





Admiral Tripathi is also scheduled to visit major US naval commands and operational institutions to review maritime doctrines, training frameworks, and technology integration practices. These engagements are designed to deepen institutional linkages and expand professional cooperation between the two forces.





Indian officials described the visit as an opportunity to reinforce a “robust and enduring” maritime partnership, which continues to evolve alongside the expanding defence and technological engagement between both nations. The visit underscores the growing synergy in naval operations and the shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific maritime domain.





Based On ET News Report







