



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has officially confirmed a delay in the first flight of the CATS Warrior﻿ unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), pushing it to 2027 from the original 2026 target.





This announcement was made by HAL Chairman & Managing Director DK Sunil during the ANI National Security Summit on 28 November 2025.





The Combat Air Teaming System (CATS)﻿ program envisioned the 2-tonne CATS Warrior to take its maiden flight by 2026. Ground testing followed the expected timeline, with PTAE-7 engine variants completing test runs in 2024 and further full-scale engine tests conducted early in 2025.





Despite this progress, HAL now indicates that more time is needed due to the complexity involved in fine-tuning flight-control software, aerodynamic refinements, weapons integration, and overall system validation.





DK Sunil stated, “We are building the UCAV ‘CATS Warrior’. It will be ready by next year, and we expect it to fly by 2027.” This reflects a cautious but confident outlook on the program’s advancement past the technical hurdles.





Several factors have contributed to the schedule shift. Integration difficulties remain significant, notably around avionics, data links, and the autonomous teaming architecture that underpins the UCAV’s cooperative mission capabilities.





Additionally, the current demonstrator uses temporary PTAE-W engines, which have limitations in power and endurance that restrict flight testing. The future powerplant, the indigenous HTFE-25 turbofan engine, remains under development and is awaited for the heavier and more capable variants.





The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has also influenced HAL’s testing priorities. Lessons concerning survivability, electronic warfare resilience, and operation in GPS-denied environments have led to expanded system testing regimes, extending the development timeline to ensure the CATS Warrior can operate effectively in contested battlespaces.





Structurally, the project remains broadly on time, but the advanced manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) systems—crucial for the UCAV’s role alongside manned fighters—require intensive additional testing to mature.





HAL also confirmed plans for a CATS Warrior II﻿, a heavier 5-tonne variant expected to enter flight testing between 2028 and 2031. This second-generation model will be powered by the indigenous HTFE-25 turbofan, boosting payload from 650 kg to about 1,200 kg.





It will offer longer endurance, faster ingress for strike missions, and enhanced electronic warfare and sensor packages. The unit cost is estimated near USD 16 million.





Strategically, the CATS Warrior program embodies a major step in India’s move towards advanced autonomous combat systems, aligning India with countries like the United States, Australia, China, and the United Kingdom, who all pursue loyal-wingman drone technology.





The UCAV is designed to integrate seamlessly with India’s current and upcoming manned fighter aircraft such as the TEJAS MK-1A﻿, Su-30MKI﻿, TEDBF﻿, AMCA﻿, and eventual sixth-generation platforms.





By networking these assets via AI-driven combat systems, the CATS Warrior will enable new operational tactics—supporting coordinated strikes, enhanced sensing, and high-risk missions without risking pilot lives. This represents a significant capability multiplier for the Indian Air Force.





During the ANI summit, DK Sunil also provided an update on HAL’s Utility Helicopter Maritime (UHM)﻿ program, designed to serve naval operations including offshore patrol, anti-submarine warfare, maritime rescue, and logistics. The UHM is expected to achieve first flight within 2025, with deliveries set to follow within two years.





Despite the delay, HAL remains optimistic that the 2027 maiden flight will be a landmark event in establishing India’s combat-capable autonomous air power.





If successfully realised, the CATS Warrior will profoundly enhance India’s strategic options, a fact reinforced by the use of unmanned systems in Ukraine’s battlefield, where drone operations decisively impacted conflict dynamics.





HAL’s present focus is on bridging technological gaps and rigorously validating the UCAV’s systems to ensure readiness for its critical flight trials scheduled for 2027.





IDN (With ANI Inputs)







