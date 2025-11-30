



India has fortified its Siliguri Corridor, a narrow 22-kilometre strip connecting the north-eastern states to the Indian mainland, by establishing three new military bases.





These installations are the Lachit Borphukan Military Station near Dhubri in Assam, and forward bases at Kishanganj in Bihar and Chopra in West Bengal, each equipped with rapid deployment forces, intelligence units, and Para Special Forces.





This strategic move significantly enhances surveillance, rapid mobilisation, and operational control, transforming the corridor from a vulnerability into a fortified asset.





The catalyst for this military build-up is the changing political landscape in Bangladesh, where the pro-India government led by Sheikh Hasina was replaced by an interim government aligned more closely with China and Pakistan.





Bangladesh's plans to acquire Chinese J-10C fighters and collaborate on drone manufacturing, along with Pakistan’s offer of JF-17 Block C jets, have intensified India’s security concerns.





The Siliguri Corridor links over 45 million people in the northeast to the rest of India; any disruption here would be catastrophic for connectivity and territorial integrity.





The newly established bases provide overlapping coverage and deep surveillance capabilities into Bangladeshi territory, fundamentally altering the operational balance on this sensitive frontier.





The Chopra base is strategically positioned less than a kilometre from the Bangladesh border, complementing other installations for rapid response readiness across the corridor.





This military posture now includes advanced systems such as Rafale fighters, BrahMos missiles, and sophisticated air defence, signalling India's shift from reactive defence to proactive strategic dominance.





Troops under the Tri-Shakti Corps, responsible for the region, now conduct intensive live-fire drills and mobility exercises with equipment suited for the varied terrain, including T-90 tanks adapted for riverine and hilly environments.





This operational preparedness underlines the seriousness with which India treats the defence of this “Chicken’s Neck” vital link, ensuring it remains secure against any emerging threats from the east.





India has taken a robust and multi-layered approach to securing the Siliguri Corridor in light of geopolitical shifts, making it a heavily fortified zone guarded by capable forces ready to defend national integrity at this strategically critical chokepoint.​





Based On India Today Report







