



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil has firmly defended the TEJAS light combat aircraft following its tragic crash at the Dubai Air Show on 21 November 2025, which claimed the life of Wing Commander Namansh Syal.





Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit on 28 November, Sunil declared that there is "absolutely no problem" with the TEJAS, describing it as one of the safest aircraft globally with an unmatched safety record.





He categorised the Dubai incident as an unfortunate occurrence during a high-risk aerobatic manoeuvre at low altitude, emphasising that it poses no threat to the programme's future.​​





The crash marked the second in the TEJAS program's 24-year history, the first being a non-fatal incident in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in March 2024. Eyewitnesses and initial reports indicate the aircraft lost stability during a negative-G turn or roll, lacking sufficient height for recovery, leading to a ground impact and explosion near the runway at Al Maktoum International Airport.





The Indian Air Force has launched a court of inquiry, with no mechanical faults publicly confirmed yet, while HAL notified stock exchanges that the event stemmed from exceptional circumstances and will not disrupt operations or deliveries.​





Sunil dismissed social media speculations and conspiracy theories, pointing to HAL's proven track record in delivering platforms like the HTT-40 trainer, Prachand helicopter, and various helicopters operational across India.





He underscored unwavering confidence from the armed forces and industry, contrasting it with public doubts fuelled by online opinions.





The HAL chief highlighted the TEJAS as a resounding success—a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter capable of offensive air support, close combat, ground attacks, and maritime strikes, available in single- and twin-seat variants for the Air Force and Navy.​





On production, HAL holds firm orders for around 180 TEJAS jets, including 38 of 40 MK-1 units delivered, with MK-1A deliveries accelerating amid supply chain enhancements.





The Ministry of Defence has set targets of 12 aircraft in 2025, scaling to 20 annually thereafter, supported by assembly lines in Bangalore and Nashik, each handling up to eight units yearly, alongside private partnerships for sub-assemblies.





Engine availability from GE F-404 remains key, with ramped-up supplies enabling higher throughput despite past delays.​





Export ambitions form a logical next step, aligning with government goals to position India as a defence export hub, following tremendous interest at prior Dubai shows and from 16 nations at DefExpo 2022.





Sunil affirmed that scaled production will facilitate global outreach, though challenges like sanctions on components have hindered bids against rivals such as the JF-17 or KAI FA-50. The TEJAS MK-2 rollout by late 2025 and production from 2029 further bolster long-term prospects, targeting 120 units by 2034 with high indigenous content.​





