



Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) to fast-track the development and production of India-specific unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This collaboration is positioned to significantly enhance India’s defence manufacturing base while addressing urgent operational requirements.





L&T, a major Indian defence supplier known for producing warships, artillery systems, and armoured vehicles, acknowledges that developing a sophisticated Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drone entirely in-house would take considerable time.





The partnership leverages GA-ASI’s existing MQ-series RPAS platforms, which are combat-proven and globally operational with millions of flight hours.





Senior Vice President and Defence Head Arun T Ramchandani explained that India’s defence industrial ecosystem requires a balanced approach. While deep tech development and local manufacturing capacity are critical, partnerships with established global players are essential for rapid capability enhancement and meeting procurement timelines.





The tie-up allows L&T to integrate Indian subsystems into the GA-ASI drones, offering adaptability for unique Indian security needs. This integrated approach prioritises cost competitiveness along with customised performance, addressing both budget constraints and operational requirements. This is crucial as Indian defence procurement continues to favour the lowest bidder without compromising on critical capability.





Despite US export controls posing regulatory challenges, the partnership benefits from mutual openness and willingness to navigate these constraints. This facilitates co-development and co-production rather than mere licensed manufacturing, fostering a more autonomous and tailored Indian UAV ecosystem.





This collaboration also supports India’s upcoming ₹20,000 crore tri-service Medium Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (MALE RPAS) program.





Under this program, L&T will act as the prime bidder, with GA-ASI supplying technology. The project aims to procure 87 MALE drones to bolster surveillance and strike capabilities, particularly in light of ongoing security operations such as Operation Sindoor on the Pakistan border.





India’s defence production ecosystem is at a pivotal moment, having recorded a historic ₹1.54 lakh crore production in FY 2024-25. The government aims to expand this to ₹3 lakh crore and achieve export targets of ₹50,000 crore by 2029.





The L&T-General Atomics partnership represents a critical step towards this vision by accelerating indigenous UAV capability and enriching the broader defence industrial base.





By combining deep local tech development with strategic global collaboration, India can enhance its high-tech defence ecosystem faster and more effectively, establishing a stronger foothold in advanced UAV technology and defence manufacturing.





Based On ET News Report







