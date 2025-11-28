



India has embarked on a significant step in its defence manufacturing capabilities by partnering with France’s Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) to form a joint venture for the HAMMER air-to-ground precision weapon system.





This new collaboration is formalised through a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement (JVCA) signed on 24 November, reflecting India’s emphasis on Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The joint venture is structured as an equal partnership, with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Safran each owning 50% of the company. This 50/50 arrangement means that both parties share authority equally, unlike some other defence collaborations where one partner holds a controlling stake.





The primary function of this JV is to manage the manufacturing, assembly, delivery, and lifecycle maintenance of the HAMMER kits for the Indian Air Force and Navy. BEL takes responsibility for the overall management of the project.





A key feature of this JV is its narrower scope compared to similar collaborations such as BrahMos Aerospace. While BrahMos manages full-spectrum aspects—from research and development (R&D), production, to global exports—the HAMMER JV is focused solely on manufacturing the weapon kits within India.





There is no current plan for research and development of new versions or export sales under this partnership. As production progresses, the JV aims to raise local content in the HAMMER kits to approximately 60%, encompassing mechanical components, electronics, and sub-assemblies.





The HAMMER weapon system itself is a highly versatile smart bomb kit designed to transform unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. HAMMER integrates multiple guidance technologies, including inertial navigation system (INS) with GPS, infrared homing, and laser designation. This combination enhances its resilience against jamming and ensures high accuracy even when GPS signals are degraded or denied.





Typically, the HAMMER kit is attached to a 250 kg or 500 lb bomb, consisting of a guidance unit at the front and a range extension unit at the rear. The rear section houses a solid-fuel rocket motor, allowing stand-off delivery with ranges from 20 km up to around 70 km. Such stand-off capability enables aircraft to release the weapon from a safer distance. Safran has developed HAMMER kits for different bomb weights, including 100 kg and 1,000 kg variants, offering mission flexibility from soft-target engagement to bunker penetration.





Though usually deployed with Safran’s Talios targeting pod, the Indian Air Force has opted to integrate HAMMER with the Israeli Litening targeting pod, which is already operational across several Indian platforms. This integration highlights India’s pragmatic approach to leveraging existing systems for enhanced operational effectiveness.





Operationally, the combination of Rafale fighters equipped with HAMMER kits has been validated through real-world use.





The Indian Air Force reportedly deployed HAMMER during tensions with China in 2021 and more recently in Operation Sindoor in 2025. Analysts have noted the weapon’s robustness against electronic interference and its consistent accuracy as key factors behind its operational preference.





The strategic distinction between the HAMMER project and the BrahMos program is important. While both represent international defence collaborations, they cater to vastly different operational domains. HAMMER is a precision-guided bomb kit designed for air-to-ground strike missions, providing accuracy and stand-off capability for aircraft-delivered munitions.





Conversely, BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile capable of being launched from multiple platforms, including ships, submarines, aircraft, and land-based launchers, playing a critical role in longer-range strike and deterrence.





The HAMMER joint venture represents a focused manufacturing partnership with an emphasis on domestic production and lifecycle support rather than full weapon system development and export. This contrasts with the extensive Indo-Russian collaboration of BrahMos, which remains a comprehensive, end-to-end missile development and production program.





The HAMMER project thus advances India's indigenous defence manufacturing ambitions in precision-guided munitions while strategically complementing the diverse range of platforms and weapon systems at India’s disposal.





HAMMER Vs BrahMos: Key Differences





Aspect HAMMER (Precision-Guided Bomb Kit) ​ BrahMos (Supersonic Cruise Missile) ​ Type Air-to-ground smart bomb kit converting unguided bombs into precision munitions ​ Two-stage supersonic cruise missile for versatile strikes ​ Range Up to 70 km with solid-fuel rocket extension ​ 290 km standard; extended variants up to 800-1,500 km ​ Speed Subsonic glide/rocket-assisted (no sustained high speed) ​ Supersonic, approaching Mach 3 via ramjet ​ Propulsion Solid-fuel rocket motor in rear extension kit ​ Solid booster + liquid-fuelled ramjet ​ Guidance INS/GPS, infrared, laser; jamming-resistant multi-mode ​ Fire-and-forget INS/GPS; terrain-hugging, low-altitude ​ Warhead/Payload Fits 100-1,000 kg bombs (e.g., 250/500 lb baseline) ​ 200-300 kg conventional high-explosive ​ Launch Platforms Aircraft only (e.g., Rafale with Litening pod) ​ Air, land, sea, submarine multi-platform ​ Development JV BEL-Safran 50/50 for manufacturing only in India ​ India-Russia (50.5/49.5) for full R&D, production, exports ​ Role Stand-off precision strikes on fixed/moving targets ​ Long-range anti-ship/land-attack with high kinetic energy ​ Operational Use IAF Rafale in 2021 China tensions, Operation Sindoor ​ Multi-service; Operation Sindoor confirmed ​









