



The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is set to receive two new Next Generation Mobile Mission Control Centres (NG-MMCC) from Turkey by early 2026. These units will replace the two NG-MMCC systems that were destroyed during the Indian Air Force's (IAF) strike on Nur Khan Airbase in May 2025.





The original loss of these advanced command-and-control nodes was a significant blow to the PAF’s operational command infrastructure.





These NG-MMCC systems are critical for mobile, flexible command and control in modern air warfare, integrating AI-enabled capabilities to enhance situational awareness and decision-making speed. Their destruction had raised concerns about the resilience of Pakistan’s air command network and its dependency on foreign defence technology suppliers.





The delivery of replacements underscores the importance Islamabad places on maintaining a technologically sophisticated C2 (command-and-control) architecture.





Turkey’s role in this replacement is a clear testament to the deepening defence collaboration between Ankara and Islamabad. The swift arrangement for new NG-MMCC deliveries suggests a strong bilateral defence partnership that remains robust even after the operational setbacks faced by Pakistan. This cooperation aligns with Turkey’s increasing influence in South Asian defence markets and strategic outreach.





Analysts see this move not just as restoration but as a signal of Pakistan’s intent to modernise and expand its air force command infrastructure aggressively. Despite the tactical disruption caused by the May 2025 strike, Islamabad is signalling that it will not retreat but rather invest more in resilient, AI-integrated military assets. This indicates a strategic emphasis on maintaining credible deterrence and operational command agility.





The replacement and potential upgrade of the NG-MMCC units will likely encompass enhanced AI analytics, networked communications, and cyber-hardened architecture to withstand enemy electronic warfare and air strikes. This reflects a broader trend of adopting AI-driven C2 systems in modern air forces to streamline operations and survive contested battlespaces.





This development also has implications for the regional power balance. The restoration of PAF’s mobile mission control capabilities restores a crucial component of its air defence envelope, potentially improving response times and operational control during future crises or conflicts. The IAF’s earlier strike, which caused the initial setback, triggered a reassessment of Pakistan’s C2 robustness, now apparently prompting a resilient rebuilding effort.





Turkey’s export of advanced defence command systems to Pakistan highlights an evolving geopolitical alignment. Both countries appear determined to forge stronger military-technical ties as part of their strategic partnership, often positioning themselves as counterweights to Indian and Western defence alliances in the region.





In sum, the upcoming delivery of the two NG-MMCC units by Turkey is more than a mere equipment replacement. It demonstrates Pakistan’s resolve to not only recover from operational losses but also to enhance and future-proof its command infrastructure with AI and networked technologies. This will sustain PAF’s capacity to conduct sophisticated air defence and offensive operations — a critical factor amid continued regional tensions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







