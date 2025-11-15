



The Indian Air Force’s frontline Sukhoi Su-30MKI fleet is set for a major electronic warfare upgrade as the Ministry of Defence initiates the procurement of a new generation of Aircraft Self Protection Jammer (ASPJ) pods.





This enhancement will significantly bolster the survivability and combat capability of India’s primary air superiority fighter in contested environments saturated with advanced enemy radars and guided weapon systems.





According to the Request for Information (RFI) issued by the MoD, the proposal involves the acquisition of 100 ASPJ pod sets along with associated integration and support equipment tailored for the Su-30MKI platform.





Delivery is planned to be completed within 36 months of the final contract, aligning with the Air Force’s broader electronic warfare modernisation roadmap.





Each ASPJ pod will be integrated onto the Su-30MKI to provide active jamming and deception capabilities against both airborne and ground-based radar threats. By using sophisticated signal processing and electronic countermeasure techniques, the pods will enable the aircraft to jam, spoof, or mislead hostile radar systems, reducing the likelihood of being tracked or targeted by radar-guided missiles.





Sources have indicated that the 100 units specified in the RFI form the initial procurement phase, with the potential for expansion to cover more aircraft in the fleet.





The Su-30MKI, jointly developed by Russia’s Sukhoi Design Bureau and India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), represents the backbone of the IAF’s fighter force, with around 272 aircraft currently in service across multiple squadrons.





Since its induction in September 2002, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI has evolved into a highly versatile platform capable of deep interdiction, long-range air superiority, reconnaissance, and precision strike missions. Its twin-engine configuration, extended range, and multi-role avionics suite allow sustained operations across diverse combat theatres.





In recent years, the IAF has progressively upgraded the aircraft with indigenous and joint-venture systems. Notably, several variants have been modified to deploy the air-launched BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, giving India a strategic long-range strike capability against high-value targets such as surface warships and hardened infrastructure.





The planned integration of ASPJ pods complements these advances by enhancing electronic survivability against enemy defences.





The ASPJ initiative fits into the IAF’s broader shift towards networked warfare, wherein aircraft, sensors, and weapon systems operate in synchronised electronic environments.





These jammer pods are expected to incorporate modern modular designs enabling future upgrades in frequency coverage, power output, and digital processing. Such adaptability will ensure relevance against evolving electronic and radar threats in the decades ahead.





This move also signals India’s growing focus on building self-reliant electronic warfare ecosystems, supported by domestic R&D and defence industry partnerships.





The selection and integration process is likely to involve multiple laboratories and firms under the DRDO–HAL–MoD collaborative framework, ensuring technology absorption and long-term sustainment.





With this development, the Su-30MKI fleet will transition into a more resilient and capable force multiplier within the IAF’s inventory—one capable of countering sophisticated adversary air-defence and radar systems while ensuring mission success in complex electronic warfare scenarios.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







