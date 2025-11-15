

Interactive Pavilion Highlights Technological Growth, Sustainability, And Future Vision





The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has unveiled a dynamic and immersive pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, currently being held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.





The installation, designed around the fair’s central theme, “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,” serves as a microcosm of India’s advancing aviation ecosystem, reflecting the nation’s growing emphasis on innovation, connectivity, and sustainable progress.





A Glimpse Into India’s Modern Aviation Landscape





Positioned in Hall 1G, the pavilion’s design captures both the modern and cultural essence of Indian aviation. A prominent LED archway, illuminated with dynamic imagery of aircraft, runways, and air traffic operations, welcomes visitors to an environment that bridges technology and experience. The central attractions include twin anamorphic display walls—digitally portraying the rapid evolution of India’s aviation network and its expanding reach across tier‑2 and tier‑3 cities.





The exhibit effectively conveys AAI’s expanding infrastructure footprint, with particular focus on newly operational airports, upgraded facilities, and planned greenfield projects under the UDAN initiative. By linking design with data, the pavilion transforms technical progress into a visually engaging narrative for public understanding.





Interactive And Educational Experiences





Interactivity stands at the core of the AAI pavilion. Touchscreen kiosks allow visitors to explore detailed data on the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, AAI’s Start-up Policy, the forthcoming AAI–Routes Asia 2025 event, and a live Air Connectivity Map of India. A digital flipbook presents India’s major airports as both transport hubs and architectural landmarks, capturing regional identity and design aesthetics.





To deepen engagement, the “Air Quiz” invites aviation enthusiasts to test their knowledge of airports and air traffic systems. An AI‑powered Selfie Zone enables participants to virtually adopt roles such as pilots, air traffic controllers, or emergency response officers, offering a playful yet educational glimpse into aviation careers. Meanwhile, the pavilion’s Briefing Zone serves as a learning space, hosting interactive sessions for students, journalists, and visitors keen on understanding AAI’s evolving operations and strategic roadmap.





Live ATC Demonstration: A Rare Insight





Among the most sought‑after attractions at the pavilion is the Live Air Traffic Control (ATC) Demonstration. This real‑time simulation reveals the precision and coordination behind India’s air navigation and control systems. Through interactive visuals, visitors can observe how air traffic movements are monitored, routed, and managed to ensure safety and efficiency.





The showcase underscores AAI’s pivotal function as the custodian of India’s skies, responsible for overseeing an increasingly complex and congested airspace. It also highlights the technological advancements in radar, surveillance, and automation that are shaping the next phase of Indian air navigation services.





Responding to Global Competition And Industry Transition





AAI’s participation in IITF-2025 marks a strategic moment for India’s aviation industry. As global aerospace competition intensifies, the pavilion positions India as a proactive player rather than a passive observer.





The event arrives alongside evolving developments, such as the joint venture between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia to manufacture SJ‑100 regional jets—an effort expected to attract investors and accelerate domestic capability in civil aviation manufacturing.





While AAI’s leadership role in airspace management remains critical, the organisation faces dual challenges: scaling infrastructure and developing human capital fast enough to match traffic growth and international standards. To address these issues, AAI has outlined ambitious goals, including doubling ATC and communication infrastructure capacities by 2030 and building a next‑generation aviation workforce aligned with global best practices.





Sustainability And Vision 2047 Alignment





The trade fair’s theme of integration and excellence resonates with AAI’s broader commitment to sustainability and innovation. Energy‑efficient airports, renewable energy systems, waste management mechanisms, and modern navigation aids are increasingly central to AAI’s projects.





By participating in IITF-2025, the Authority reinforces its dedication to the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, which envisions India as a global leader in connectivity, infrastructure, and technology. Enhanced air transport networks are expected to stimulate regional development, boost tourism, and support industrial growth across the country.





AAI’s Continuing Role





As the government’s key agency for air transport infrastructure, AAI remains instrumental in shaping India’s aeronautical landscape. It manages over a hundred airports and provides air navigation services across Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic regions.





From implementing advanced air traffic management technologies to promoting green airport initiatives, AAI continues to play a defining role in balancing safety, performance, and sustainability. The organisation’s presence at IITF-2025 thus represents both an affirmation of past achievements and a statement of intent—to make Indian aviation globally competitive, environmentally responsible, and inclusive in growth.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







