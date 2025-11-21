



The 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue, co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, reaffirmed the growing depth and strategic maturity of the bilateral relationship.





The meeting, held in New Delhi on Thursday, reviewed all key pillars of cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and underscored shared democratic values and regional responsibilities.





Jaishankar expressed satisfaction at the sustained expansion of cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade and investment, defence and maritime security, science and technology, space, energy, education, and people-to-people exchanges.





He noted that both nations have become crucial partners in maintaining stability and openness in the Indo-Pacific region, given converging strategic interests and regional developments.





Emphasising the importance of steady progress amid global uncertainties, Jaishankar observed that “democracies like India and Australia carry greater responsibilities” in addressing contemporary challenges.





These, he stated, include securing maritime domains, reinforcing resilient supply chains, countering terrorism, and ensuring effective climate action. He urged continued momentum to deliver tangible outcomes aligned with shared regional and global priorities.





The ministers also engaged in discussions on critical minerals, recognising their role in the clean energy transition and industrial resilience. Cooperation in this area is set to expand, building on existing frameworks and complementing joint efforts in supply chain diversification and advanced manufacturing.





Their talks further covered global and regional developments, including the strategic challenges emerging across the Indo-Pacific. The dialogue reaffirmed the two nations’ intent to preserve a free, open, and inclusive regional order.





Both sides reiterated commitment to maritime domain awareness cooperation, joint exercises, and enhanced defence interoperability through regular high-level exchanges and military engagements.





Jaishankar described the Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue as a central mechanism within the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting mutual trust and a common vision for regional peace and security. He underscored that India and Australia are well-positioned to take on greater roles in upholding international law, promoting sustainable development, and strengthening multilateralism.





Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s visit follows the October trip of India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Australia, during which strategic and defence cooperation received a notable boost. Singh held extensive discussions with Wong and also met Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, highlighting mutual commitment to deepening strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





The continuity of such high-level engagements indicates that the India-Australia partnership is fast evolving into a cornerstone of regional security and economic resilience.





As both countries navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, their coordination across defence, economic, and technological fields continues to signal an enduring and forward-looking alliance.





Based On ANI Report







