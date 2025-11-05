



India and Belgium held the third round of Foreign Office Consultations in Brussels on Tuesday, co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs, and Theodora Gentzis, President of the Board, Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs of Belgium.

The meeting reflected the growing depth and maturity of India-Belgium ties, reviewing the full spectrum of their bilateral relationship and mapping the road ahead for mutually beneficial collaboration.





During the discussions, both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership across multiple sectors, including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, defence and security, renewable energy, and education. They also highlighted the importance of fostering stronger people-to-people connections that underpin long-term cooperation.





The talks underscored the significance of recent high-level exchanges between the two countries. Particular reference was made to the successful visit of Princess Astrid of Belgium earlier this year, who led a large economic delegation to India in March 2025. That mission, alongside subsequent visits by the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to India and the External Affairs Minister to Belgium, has injected renewed momentum into the partnership.





Both sides reviewed progress under existing institutional dialogue mechanisms and explored new avenues of engagement. The wide-ranging consultations focused on sectoral synergies, especially in technology-driven industries, green energy, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing, where complementary strengths offer scope for joint ventures and innovation-led growth.





A major focus of the meeting was the broader India-European Union relationship. The delegations discussed developments following the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025 and the subsequent articulation of the new India-EU Strategic Agenda. They reaffirmed shared commitment to advancing negotiations on a comprehensive, balanced, and equitable Free Trade Agreement (FTA), seen as a critical step towards boosting trade volumes and market integration between India and the EU bloc.





In addition to economic cooperation, defence and security collaboration featured prominently on the agenda. Both countries acknowledged the value of dialogue and joint training, particularly in the context of emerging global security challenges, maritime safety, and supply chain resilience. The consultations also emphasised coordination in multilateral fora such as the United Nations and global climate platforms.





Regional and global developments of common interest were also discussed, providing an opportunity for India and Belgium to exchange perspectives on geopolitical trends and challenges. Both sides reiterated the importance of sustaining open communication and cooperation in promoting peace, stability, and rule-based international order.





Following the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared details on social media platform X, noting that Secretary (West) Sibi George and Theodora Gentzis had conducted an extensive review of bilateral ties and discussed pathways to further deepen India-EU relations.





In conclusion, the third round of Foreign Office Consultations reaffirmed the shared vision of India and Belgium to advance their partnership in a multidimensional manner — encompassing political dialogue, economic development, investment promotion, defence cooperation, technology collaboration, and vibrant people-to-people exchanges. The session reiterated the intent of both sides to strengthen institutional cooperation and sustain the upward trajectory of their engagement in the years ahead.





Based On ANI Report







