



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in New Delhi on Tuesday, reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening cooperation with its southern neighbour under the "Neighbourhood First" policy. The dialogue underscored shared regional priorities, economic collaboration, and continued support for Sri Lanka’s development and stability.





Following the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X, expressing satisfaction at the discussions. He noted that India remains steadfast in promoting progress and development in Sri Lanka through mutually beneficial initiatives.





The meeting is seen as part of India’s broader outreach to political stakeholders across South Asia, aimed at reinforcing regional stability and cooperation.





Earlier in the day, Premadasa delivered an address at Sapru House in New Delhi, under the aegis of the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA). His talk, titled "India–Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations," shed light on enduring issues, including the long-standing and sensitive fishermen dispute across the Palk Strait.





Responding to a query from ANI, Premadasa described the fishermen issue as “very important,” calling for a joint approach to develop a structured, practical framework in accordance with international law. He emphasised that both nations should anchor their cooperation within the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), particularly with regard to the continental shelf and high seas.





Premadasa underscored the need to curtail illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing activities in the region. He pointed out that effective solutions must be based on law, ensuring the sustainability of marine resources and protecting livelihoods without violating maritime norms.





Acknowledging the livelihood challenges faced by fishing communities, he said that both governments must recognise the balance between economic sustenance and legal responsibility. “We understand that this involves the livelihoods of households, but income-generation activities must withstand the test of law,” he remarked. He urged both sides to avoid ad hoc measures and instead build a “clear and permanent framework” for managing cross-border fishing concerns.





The issue has often heightened tensions between India and Sri Lanka, particularly with fishermen from Tamil Nadu venturing into Sri Lankan waters near Katchatheevu Island. Multiple incidents of arrests, detentions, and confiscations of fishing vessels have further complicated the maritime relationship.





Last month, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, following her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also acknowledged the sensitivity of the fishermen issue. She reiterated Colombo’s willingness to continue dialogue to reach a practical and mutually acceptable resolution.





The Palk Strait — a narrow but resource-rich marine boundary separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka — remains central to the livelihoods of coastal communities. The shared ecological and economic significance of the area continues to necessitate cooperation, trust, and policy alignment between New Delhi and Colombo.





The ongoing engagement between Indian and Sri Lankan leaders, including Premadasa’s outreach, reflects a renewed diplomatic emphasis on economic stability, maritime cooperation, and sustained political dialogue within South Asia.





Based On ANI Report







