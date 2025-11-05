



India and Israel have taken a significant step forward in strengthening their longstanding defence relationship with the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Tel Aviv.





The agreement seeks to promote co-development, co-production, and joint innovation across key military domains, reinforcing their deep-rooted strategic partnership.





The MoU was signed following a meeting of the India–Israel Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation. The session reviewed ongoing bilateral projects and outlined future areas of collaboration, affirming the importance of mutual trust and shared security priorities that have long underpinned the two nations’ relationship.





According to India’s Ministry of Defence, the newly concluded agreement will provide a unified policy framework to deepen ties across diverse technological and operational fields. It reflects a shared commitment to strengthen industrial linkages and streamline defence collaboration under a coherent strategic vision.





Key focus areas under the MoU include advanced defence technologies, artificial intelligence, cyber security, and science-driven innovations. Both sides also agreed to expand cooperation in research and development, alongside industrial capacity-building and skill exchange initiatives.





In addition, the agreement paves the way for enhanced military training and mutual exchange of expertise between the armed forces.





This includes opportunities for joint exercises, counter-terrorism strategies, and adaptive training modules aimed at improving interoperability.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the pact will enable the sharing of cutting-edge technologies, benefiting both nations’ defence ecosystems. It is expected to accelerate the co-production of advanced weapons systems and platforms, aligning with India’s focus on self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





During the JWG meeting, the two delegations reviewed existing projects and expressed satisfaction over the progress achieved in collaborative programs. They acknowledged that both sides have considerably benefited from leveraging each other’s strengths, particularly in the domains of surveillance systems, unmanned technologies, and precision weapons.





The discussions also explored potential avenues for future technological partnerships, focusing on advanced weapon systems, military electronics, and electronic warfare capabilities. The two sides recognised the growing necessity of joint innovation in emerging warfare domains to maintain strategic advantage.





The issue of global and regional terrorism featured prominently in the dialogue, with both delegations reiterating their shared determination to confront security threats jointly. The collaborative framework, as outlined in the MoU, signals a proactive approach to address evolving defence and intelligence challenges through concerted efforts.





The India–Israel defence relationship has evolved over decades, marked by synergy between their defence industries and operational cooperation between their armed forces. This latest pact reiterates the continuity of that partnership while opening new chapters in defence innovation and joint production.





The agreement is widely seen as a milestone that will help shape the trajectory of bilateral defence ties in the coming years, ensuring both countries remain at the forefront of technological advancement and strategic readiness in a complex global security environment.





Based On PTI Report







