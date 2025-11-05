



Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar held a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Tuesday, reaffirming the deepening of India–Israel bilateral ties.





The discussions centred around strengthening cooperation in counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and tackling common security challenges in the region.





Sa’ar, on his three-day official visit to India, described the interaction as a step towards consolidating a long-term strategic partnership between the two nations. In a post on platform X, he expressed his appreciation for India’s commitment to regional stability, noting the shared vision to combat terrorism and extremism that threaten both countries.





Earlier in the day, the Israeli minister paid floral tributes at Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in New Delhi, a symbolic gesture honouring the Indian soldiers who liberated Haifa during the First World War. The tribute underscored the historical and emotional links that have formed the bedrock of the India–Israel friendship.





In a significant development, India and Israel signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Training between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service under India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The agreement aims to enhance institutional collaboration, diplomatic exchanges, and capacity-building initiatives between the two sides.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held comprehensive talks with Gideon Sa’ar on a wide range of bilateral and global issues. Both leaders reaffirmed their nations’ shared stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They agreed to enhance cooperation not only in defence and security but also in innovation, agriculture, and emerging technologies.





Jaishankar highlighted the deep trust and reliability that define the India–Israel relationship. He described it as a genuine strategic partnership forged through years of mutual support and collaboration, particularly in times of crisis.





The External Affairs Minister reiterated India’s firm backing of the Gaza Peace Plan, underlining the country’s commitment to peace and stability in the wider Middle East.





Welcoming Sa’ar on his maiden visit, Jaishankar commended the consistency of the bilateral relationship that has evolved into a multidimensional partnership. He emphasised that India and Israel have always stood by each other in difficult times, demonstrating a partnership that goes beyond rhetoric into substantive, real-world cooperation.





With both sides aligning on key regional and global priorities, the visit marks another milestone in the ongoing effort to boost strategic ties, strengthen counterterrorism coordination, and promote peaceful coexistence in a volatile international environment.





Based On ANI Report







