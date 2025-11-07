India has strongly criticised Pakistan following revelations by US President Donald Trump that Islamabad has been secretly conducting nuclear weapons tests. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described such conduct as consistent with Pakistan’s historic record of illicit nuclear activities and global proliferation networks.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to questions on the matter, said that India has long cautioned the international community about Pakistan’s record in nuclear trafficking and smuggling. He remarked that clandestine and illegal nuclear pursuits are entirely in keeping with Islamabad’s decades-long pattern of violations.





According to Jaiswal, Pakistan’s nuclear history is deeply tied to networks of smuggling, export control breaches, covert partnerships, and the notorious A.Q. Khan proliferation ring. He added that India had “taken note” of President Trump’s statement and reiterated that New Delhi has consistently raised these concerns at international forums.





The issue emerged after President Trump, in an interview with CBS News’s 60 Minutes, stated that several nations—including Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan—have been conducting nuclear tests. Trump's comments came while discussing his administration’s decision to resume nuclear testing after a hiatus of more than three decades.





President Trump cited recent Russian tests of advanced nuclear-capable systems, such as the Poseidon underwater drone, as a factor influencing Washington’s decision. He asserted that the United States could not remain the only power refraining from testing when others continued such activities unabated.





“Russia’s testing and China’s testing, but they don’t talk about it… We’re an open society. We have to talk about it because others don’t,” Trump said, adding that “North Korea’s been testing, Pakistan’s been testing.” These remarks sparked renewed international scrutiny of clandestine nuclear programmes around the world.





Officials in New Delhi view Trump’s statement as further validation of their repeated warnings about Islamabad’s opaque nuclear conduct. India has often accused Pakistan of exploiting covert supply chains and front companies to bypass international controls, posing serious proliferation threats.





The MEA’s statement underscores India’s stance that Pakistan’s nuclear activities remain inadequately monitored and potentially destabilising for regional security. By highlighting Islamabad’s past role in establishing illicit nuclear trade networks, New Delhi aims to remind global powers of the enduring dangers posed by unchecked proliferation.





India is also expected to raise the matter in upcoming multilateral security discussions, pressing for greater international oversight and verification mechanisms concerning Pakistan’s nuclear infrastructure.





Viewed against the backdrop of recent geopolitical tensions, President Trump’s comments have reignited debate about the future of nuclear non-proliferation frameworks and the credibility of existing control regimes. For India, these developments reaffirm the need for vigilance and for reinforcing collective mechanisms to prevent clandestine testing and illicit nuclear exchanges.





Based On ANI Report







