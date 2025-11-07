



China has officially commissioned its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, equipped with electromagnetic catapults. The commissioning ceremony was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who inspected the vessel at a naval port in Sanya City. The Fujian was launched in June 2022 and named after Fujian Province.





With the addition of the Fujian, China now operates three aircraft carriers, marking a significant milestone in its naval modernisation. The commissioning is seen as a symbol of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy’s transformation from coastal defence to far seas defence. This development places China in an era of electromagnetic catapult-equipped carriers, a technology previously mastered only by the United States.





The Fujian’s electromagnetic catapult system allows aircraft to take off with full fuel and ammunition, increasing their combat radius and enhancing attack capability. This technology also enables a higher sortie rate for carrier-based aircraft, improving operational efficiency. The carrier is equipped with electromagnetic arresting devices for safe landings.





The Fujian has successfully conducted the first catapult-assisted takeoff and arrested landing training for several advanced aircraft, including the J-15T heavy fighter jet, the J-35 stealth fighter jet, and the KJ-600 early warning aircraft. The J-15DT carrier-borne electronic warfare aircraft was also featured in China’s V-Day military parade in Beijing. These aircraft represent the cutting edge of China’s carrier aviation capabilities.





The Fujian has a full-load displacement of over 80,000 tons, making it one of the largest carriers in the world. Since its first sea trials in May 2024, the carrier has undergone a series of maritime tests, focusing on equipment commissioning and assessments of overall operational stability. These tests have been conducted according to plan, ensuring the carrier’s readiness for deployment.





The commissioning of the Fujian underscores China’s growing naval power and its ambition to project force beyond its immediate region. The carrier’s advanced capabilities, including electromagnetic catapults and a diverse air wing, enhance China’s ability to conduct long-range operations and assert its influence in the Indo-Pacific.





On November 4, China denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that it is secretly conducting nuclear weapons tests. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Beijing maintains a self-defensive nuclear strategy and adheres to its moratorium on nuclear testing. The denial comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and ongoing strategic competition between China and the United States.





The commissioning of the Fujian marks a pivotal moment in China’s naval development, showcasing its technological advancements and strategic ambitions. As China continues to modernise its military, the Fujian will play a crucial role in shaping the regional security landscape and projecting power in the Indo-Pacific.





Based On ANI Report







