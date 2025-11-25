



Russia has remained silent on a firm minimum order size for the production of the Su-57E stealth fighter jets in India, even as the Indian Air Force (IAF) is evaluating an initial government-to-government (G2G) purchase of 40–60 jets.





This potential acquisition is being regarded as a bridging solution before India's own Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) becomes operational in the mid-2030s.





The wider plan discussed includes the possibility of co-production at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Nashik facility, which currently builds the Su-30MKI. Nashik is seen as a natural location for phased assembly and localisation of the Su-57E, leveraging its existing aerospace infrastructure and skilled workforce.





However, Russia has not publicly confirmed the minimum production batch size for Nashik co-production, with industry sources suggesting a possible requirement of about 140 aircraft to justify tooling and supply chain investments. This figure remains tentative and depends heavily on firm Indian commitments and feasibility audits.





Meanwhile, the IAF's immediate interest focuses on acquiring 40 to 60 Su-57E fighters on a direct purchase basis as an 'AMCA bridge' to mitigate current capability gaps.





The Su-57E offer by Russia includes full Transfer of Technology (ToT), source code access, and authorisation for India to integrate indigenous systems, reflecting a deepening strategic defence cooperation. Yet, technical concerns persist regarding the Su-57's stealth, engine reliability, and avionics, which are being carefully weighed in India’s procurement calculus.





The Nashik facility, which has assembled over 220 Su-30MKI aircraft, is considered capable of upscale to about 14 Su-57E aircraft per year with only modest retooling, estimated at less than 30%.





This relatively low adaptation cost for the plant and workforce could enable phased localisation, promoting India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ defence production goals. The full local production line envisaged for 100 or more jets with deep technology transfer remains contingent on India providing clear and sustained orders.





Russia’s proposal for the Su-57E involves an initial 40–60 jet government-to-government deal with potential for co-production at HAL Nashik contingent on final commitments.





Operational Impact Of 40–60 Su-57E Jets On IAF Capabilities





Acquiring 40–60 Su-57E jets would significantly bolster the Indian Air Force's (IAF) operational capabilities by providing an immediate fifth-generation stealth fighter presence as a critical interim solution ahead of the indigenous AMCA's arrival.





The Su-57E offers advanced features such as twin engines with thrust-vectoring, supercruise capability, and a combat radius of about 1,500 to 3,500 kilometres, enhancing the IAF’s ability to conduct air superiority, interception, and multi-role missions over extended border theatres, especially against near-peer adversaries like China, which operates J-20 stealth fighters near the Indian border.





The platform aligns well with the IAF’s existing fleet of over 250 Su-30MKIs, offering logistical synergies in maintenance, training, and supply chain support, thus easing operational integration relative to adopting a radically different Western fighter platform. The Su-57E’s design incorporates stealth features such as internal weapons bays and radar-absorbing materials, though its radar cross-section is assessed as larger and stealth capabilities less advanced than Western F-35s or F-22s, implying some limitations in highly contested airspace.





Economically, the Su-57E is expected to be cost-effective, with unit costs potentially half that of comparable Western fighters, allowing acquisition of sufficient quantities within existing defence budgets, thus enhancing squadron strength.





Importantly, Russia’s offer includes comprehensive technology transfer rights, source code access, and freedom from restrictive operational limitations, supporting India’s strategic autonomy and enabling future indigenous upgrades or customisation.





Operational benefits include improved patrol and rapid response capabilities across India’s vast borders, where immediate fifth-generation fighter availability can counterbalance adversary advancements such as China’s J-20 deployment.





However, challenges remain including concerns over the current Su-57E's stealth efficacy, sensor fusion capabilities, and engine maturity, though upgrades like the Izdeliye 30 engine and two-seat variants under development are expected to address some of these issues.





The minimum order size for Nashik production remains undisclosed publicly, with industry speculation suggesting it could be around 140 aircraft or more. This step is seen as a critical interim capability boost for India’s air force ahead of the indigenous AMCA fighter's induction in the mid-2030s.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







