



BAE Systems has deepened its partnership with Lucknow-based PTC Industries to localise the production of complex titanium castings essential for the M777 ultra-lightweight howitzer (ULH).





This collaboration marks a significant milestone under the Indian Government’s "Make in India" initiative, aiming to indigenise critical components of the artillery platform for both domestic use and global supply.





PTC Industries, with its state-of-the-art facility in Uttar Pradesh, is now manufacturing highly intricate titanium castings — the “titanium heart” — which provide the M777 its exceptional lightweight and mobility characteristics.





The M777 ULH weighs approximately 4.2 metric tonnes, making it the lightest towed howitzer in the world. This considerable weight saving is primarily due to the extensive use of thin-walled titanium castings in its design, allowing for rapid deployment and even helicopter transport.





PTC Industries developed the fabrication process over two years, ensuring the production meets stringent standards and supports the long-term maintenance and spares supply for the Indian Army’s fleet of 145 howitzers. The agreement between BAE Systems and PTC Industries also enables supply chain resilience and cost efficiencies by localising production in India.





Under this partnership, PTC Industries manufactures titanium castings such as spade trails and blades at its advanced manufacturing facility in Lucknow. The facility is expanding with significant multi-million-dollar investments, including a fully vertically integrated titanium and superalloy mill capable of producing aerospace-grade ingots, billets, bars, plates, and sheets.





This capacity not only underpins the defence contract but also positions PTC Industries among a select global few capable of producing such complex thin-walled titanium castings for aerospace and defence applications.





BAE Systems’ management emphasises that this collaboration will provide robust long-term support for the Indian Army’s artillery systems by ensuring the availability of critical spares and repair components, thereby increasing the operational readiness of the M777 howitzers.





The final assembly and testing of the M777 guns continue at BAE’s global facilities, but the localisation of key titanium castings is a strategic step towards self-reliance and global competitiveness in defence manufacturing.





This partnership represents a concrete example of India’s evolving defence industrial base, with PTC Industries emerging as a leader in high-quality titanium casting production.





The synergy between BAE Systems’ global defence expertise and PTC’s advanced manufacturing capabilities illustrates a growing trend of international companies entrusting Indian firms with critical defence supply chain roles, reflecting confidence in indigenous technological capabilities and supporting India's vision of “Make in India – Make for the World”.​