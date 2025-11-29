

India has achieved a landmark status as a major power in Asia for the first time, according to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2025.

This recognition is significant as India crossed the 40-point threshold in the comprehensive power score, a benchmark for being classified as a major power. Ranking third out of twenty-seven countries, India stands uniquely as the only Asian nation beyond the superpower category of the US and China.



The boost in India’s military credentials is notably credited to Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025, which enhanced perceptions of India’s defence capabilities. This operation provided India with valuable recent combat experience, positively influencing expert assessments of its readiness and operational sophistication.

The military capability score improved by +2.8 points, reflecting increased confidence in India’s ability to execute complex missions and maintain a robust defence posture.





India’s elevation to "major power" status in Asia, as announced by the Lowy Institute’s Asia Power Index 2025, marks a historic milestone. For the first time, India scored above the 40-point threshold—a benchmark for major power classification—placing third out of 27 countries. India stands alone as the only Asian nation outside the superpowers to attain this rank, underlining a significant shift in the regional balance.





Central to India’s rise was Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025. This military campaign enhanced India’s defence reputation by providing recent combat experience that boosted expert assessments of its operational readiness and sophistication. The operation contributed to a +2.8 point increase in India’s military capability score, reinforcing confidence in its ability to execute complex missions and respond decisively.





India’s strong economic performance also played a crucial role. Its continuing rapid growth has translated into greater geopolitical influence through improved connectivity, technological contributions, and rising foreign investment. Notably, India has overtaken China as the second-most important destination for inward investment after the United States. This shift is driven by global supply-chain diversification and India’s increasingly attractive fundamentals for investors.





Despite these gains, India faces challenges in converting its growing resource base into strategic influence. The Lowy report highlights a decline in defence network scores by −2.6 points and only marginal improvement in diplomatic influence.





India’s policy of multi-alignment and strategic autonomy, coupled with its Global South diplomacy, while principled, does not easily translate into rapid influence expansion. This disconnect creates a widening power gap as India’s material strength grows faster than its ability to project influence.





Cultural influence was India’s most striking area of gain, with a +2.8 point increase reflecting expanding people-to-people connections, enhanced travel linkages, and new direct flight routes, such as the 2025 India–Brunei service. These developments symbolise India’s deeper integration into Asian regional networks, boosting its soft power and international appeal as a tourism and education hub.





In contrast, China retains its position as Asia’s dominant superpower with a score of 73.7, bolstered by resilient economic ties, diplomatic leadership, and improved regional influence. Beijing’s ability to withstand US economic coercion and its proactive outreach, including President Xi Jinping’s diplomatic engagements, have solidified China’s standing.





However, China faces vulnerabilities such as reduced export absorption capacity and depressed investment inflows amid ongoing US–China tensions.





The United States remains the top power with an 80.5 score but is experiencing declining influence in Asia. The Lowy Institute points to weakening economic and military foundations, faltering diplomatic engagement, and reduced appeal as a destination for travel and study. The policies under the Trump administration contributed significantly to this erosion, with sharp declines in foreign policy influence and global leadership rankings.





India’s emergence as Asia’s only major power beyond the US and China signals a gradual strategic transformation in Asia. Its combined economic dynamism and enhanced military profile through Operation Sindoor have paved the way for greater regional influence. Yet, India’s ability to convert capability into sustained influence remains the key challenge as it navigates a complex geopolitical environment dominated by established superpowers.





(Report synthesised from multiple news reports by ANI, UNI, PTI, TOI and others dated November 29, 2025)







