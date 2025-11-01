



India is set to participate in the upcoming Malabar naval exercise in Guam, joining maritime forces from the United States, Japan, and Australia. The Indian Navy has confirmed that a Shivalik-class stealth frigate will represent India during the entire duration of the exercise scheduled in November 2025.





Malabar, originally a bilateral exercise between India and the United States, has evolved into a premier multilateral maritime engagement involving all four Quad nations.





Its expansion has strengthened operational coordination, interoperability, and joint response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region. The event underscores the collective commitment of the Quad to safeguard maritime freedom and ensure security in critical sea lanes.





Guam, a strategic US island territory in the western Pacific Ocean, will host this year's edition. Located roughly midway between Japan and Australia, it provides an ideal setting for high-end naval drills designed to enhance coordination in surface warfare, anti-submarine operations, and maritime reconnaissance.





Indian participation through its Shivalik-class warship marks a continuation of its growing maritime engagement with Quad partners. The vessel represents India's advanced stealth capabilities and indigenous shipbuilding strength. Naval officials highlighted that the country’s presence in the exercise reflects its broader strategic outlook anchored in maintaining a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.





The exercise comes ahead of India hosting the next Quad summit in early 2026. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking during his ASEAN visit to Kuala Lumpur, reaffirmed the grouping’s role in promoting cooperative regional frameworks and disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would host the forthcoming Quad meeting.





In a related development, the Indian Navy announced that the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026 would take place in Visakhapatnam in February. President Droupadi Murmu will review the fleet, which will feature India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, submarines from the Kalvari class, and naval contingents from over 50 nations, including both the United States and Russia.





Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan confirmed the participation of several countries and expressed optimism about wider global attendance as diplomatic confirmations continue.





Addressing maritime security, Vice Admiral Vatsayan remarked on the persistent presence of foreign naval forces in the Indian Ocean region.





He emphasised that India maintains vigilant surveillance over all vessel movements and remains ready to counter any challenges, whether traditional or non-traditional, ranging from piracy and drug trafficking to regional instability.





He reiterated that the Indian Ocean remains central to global trade and energy transit, requiring sustained multinational cooperation for its protection.





Based On ANI Report







