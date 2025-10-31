



India has sharply criticised Pakistan for its ongoing border tensions with Afghanistan, describing Islamabad’s conduct as "unacceptable." During a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal accused Pakistan of perpetuating cross-border terrorism with impunity and undermining regional stability.





Jaiswal noted that Pakistan appeared “infuriated” by Afghanistan’s assertion of sovereignty over its own territory. He reaffirmed India’s unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, emphasising that no nation has the right to violate another’s borders under the guise of counterterrorism.





Tensions between the two neighbours have intensified following the breakdown of peace talks in Turkey earlier this week. The discussions, hosted in Istanbul and mediated by Turkey and Qatar, failed to yield any agreement to curb cross-border hostilities.





Violence escalated after reports that Pakistani forces conducted airstrikes across the Afghan border on the night of 11 October. The Taliban government in Kabul condemned the alleged strikes as a breach of sovereignty, while Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied the accusations.





In a sharp escalation, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned of potential military action inside Afghan territory should further militant attacks occur on Pakistani soil. Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Asif declared that Pakistan would not hesitate to conduct deep strikes into Afghanistan if required, underscoring the government’s frustration with the lack of cooperation from Kabul.





He said Pakistan had pursued peace talks only "to give peace a chance" at the urging of friendly nations, but accused the Taliban of displaying “venomous” and “splintered” attitudes toward reconciliation.





The four-day Istanbul dialogue, facilitated by Turkey and Qatar, was intended to address mutual security concerns and establish a framework for joint border management. However, Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar later confirmed that the discussions had failed to produce any meaningful progress, describing them as “unproductive.”





International observers have expressed concern that the failed talks could further destabilise South Asia, particularly as both sides exchange blame for sheltering militants and violating territorial boundaries.





India reiterated its longstanding opposition to cross-border terrorism and reaffirmed its support for an independent, peaceful, and stable Afghanistan. New Delhi’s response highlights its consistent diplomatic position on respecting national sovereignty and discouraging external interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.





The MEA urged all parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and restraint, warning that continued aggression and mutual mistrust risk fuelling a wider regional security crisis.





Based On ANI Report







