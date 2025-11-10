



The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is preparing to initiate the long-awaited procurement of up to 80 medium transport aircraft (MTA) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This multi-billion-dollar contract, one of the largest global tenders in the transport aircraft segment, aims to significantly enhance India’s strategic and tactical airlift capabilities over the next decade.





The new fleet will replace the ageing Soviet-origin An-32s, which have served the IAF reliably for over four decades but are nearing the end of their operational lives.





With increased payload capacity, range, and state-of-the-art avionics, the new aircraft are expected to play pivotal roles in rapid troop deployment, humanitarian missions, disaster relief operations, and long-distance logistics.





Three leading global aircraft manufacturers are set to compete aggressively for the order: Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules (USA), Embraer’s KC-390 Millennium (Brazil), and Airbus Defence & Space’s A400M Atlas (Europe). Each contender brings distinctive advantages in payload, endurance, and mission flexibility, catering to different strategic requirements.





The C-130J, already in IAF service with 12 units, offers proven performance, battlefield versatility, and established logistics support within the existing ecosystem. Its selection could streamline induction and training processes due to existing infrastructure and experience. However, its lower payload compared with competitors may limit its role in heavy-lift operations.





The KC-390 Millennium presents an advanced yet economical platform with a modern glass cockpit, high cruise speed, and low maintenance footprint. Embraer’s strong record in reliability and fuel efficiency could provide India with a cost-effective multi-role solution capable of aerial refuelling, cargo, and medical evacuation missions.





The A400M, the largest and most capable of the three, offers superior lifting capacity and long operational range. While the unit cost and maintenance requirements are higher, its capability to carry heavy armoured vehicles and large payloads over strategic distances could appeal to planners seeking synergy with India’s growing expeditionary logistics needs.





The MoD is finalising the Request for Proposal (RFP), expected to be released in early 2026. The procurement will follow the “Buy and Make (Indian)” category under the Defence Acquisition Procedure, encouraging foreign collaboration with domestic aerospace partners. Indian firms such as Tata Advanced Systems, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Larsen & Toubro are likely to be potential partners for licensed manufacturing or assembly within India.





The IAF’s long-term plan envisions a mixed airlift fleet comprising indigenous C-295MW transport aircraft, under production in Gujarat through a TATA-Airbus joint venture, along with the new MTA class aircraft and the C-17 Globemaster-III heavy-lift platform. This layered architecture will offer the IAF flexible operational reach from tactical to strategic domains.





Industry officials suggest that the MTA tender could be valued between 6 to 8 billion US dollars, depending on configuration, technology transfer, and localisation levels. The final evaluation will emphasise lifecycle costs, operational performance, and industrial participation, in line with the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.





Once finalised, the deal will not only strengthen India’s airlift capabilities but also deepen aerospace manufacturing partnerships with global majors, further positioning the country as a regional defence hub.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







