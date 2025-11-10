



A new threat has emerged from US-based Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has directly targeted India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.





In a recent video statement circulating online, Pannun used incendiary and provocative language, vowing to “kill Jaishankar politically” and disrupt the upcoming G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for 11–12 November.





The message, reportedly disseminated through social media platforms linked to the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), reflects Pannun’s continued attempts to internationalise the separatist agenda. His rhetoric aligns with previous patterns of anti-India propaganda, deliberately designed to provoke tension ahead of major global diplomatic gatherings.





Pannun’s declaration specifically referenced the G7 summit’s sessions involving India’s top diplomat, suggesting plans to disrupt or embarrass Indian participation on foreign soil. Intelligence sources believe such statements are part of a coordinated campaign to amplify extremist visibility during high-profile international events.





The timing of the threat coincides with heightened security alerts in Western capitals due to increased risk assessments related to foreign extremist activity. Law enforcement agencies are likely reviewing the content for security implications, particularly around the Manhattan venue hosting the G7 meet.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs has not issued a formal statement, though officials have described the threats as part of a broader effort by fugitive separatists under foreign intelligence influence.





Pannun, declared a terrorist under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, faces multiple charges for incitement, sedition, and terror funding operations.





Indian intelligence agencies have consistently asserted that Pannun operates as a front for Western intelligence manipulation seeking to destabilise Indian social harmony. His repeated targeting of government officials, infrastructure, and airlines underscores a pattern of hybrid warfare combining propaganda, cyber operations, and threats of violence.





Security coordination between Indian and American agencies is expected to intensify ahead of the G7 meeting, with New Delhi likely to press Washington for stronger action against Pannun’s networks.





Diplomatic sources indicate that the Indian delegation has been fully briefed, and protective measures for Minister Jaishankar are being reinforced.





The renewed outburst also coincides with the growing global scrutiny of extremist diaspora movements exploiting freedom of speech in Western democracies. Analysts say Pannun’s continued presence in the United States highlights the policy dilemma between upholding civil liberties and curbing cross-border radicalism.













IDN (With Agency Inputs)