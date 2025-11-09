

India reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to equitable and inclusive climate action at the Leaders’ Summit of the 30th Conference of the Parties (CoP30) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), held in Belem, Brazil.

Delivering the national statement on 7 November 2025, Ambassador of India to Brazil Dinesh Bhatia emphasised that the nation’s climate policy continues to be guided by equity, national circumstances, and the principles of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).





CoP30, being hosted by Brazil from 10 to 21 November, also marks a decade since the adoption of the Paris Agreement and 33 years since the landmark Rio Summit.





India expressed appreciation to Brazil for convening the conference at a historic juncture, highlighting it as an opportunity to assess global progress towards addressing the climate crisis and to renew commitment to the founding principles established at Rio.





India’s statement celebrated the enduring legacy of the Rio Summit, which enshrined the principles of Equity and CBDR-RC that continue to anchor international climate negotiations. These principles, India noted, must remain central to forthcoming global commitments if the objectives of the Paris Agreement are to be met in a fair and sustainable manner.





The Indian delegation commended Brazil’s leadership in launching the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), an initiative aimed at preserving tropical ecosystems through long-term, coordinated global efforts. India joined the Facility as an Observer, recognising its strategic potential to strengthen South-South cooperation and to foster nature-based solutions within tropical regions.





Highlighting the country’s strong record under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Indian statement outlined significant progress in reducing emissions and transitioning towards clean energy.





From 2005 to 2020, India achieved a 36% reduction in the emission intensity of its GDP, surpassing its initial targets, with the momentum continuing. Non-fossil fuel sources now constitute over half of India’s installed power capacity, enabling the country to accomplish its revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) nearly five years ahead of schedule.





India’s expanding green energy footprint was illustrated by its nearly 200 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, positioning it as the world’s third-largest producer of renewable energy. The statement also noted the nation’s increasing green cover, with an additional carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent generated between 2005 and 2021.





Initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA) — co-founded by India and now encompassing over 120 member countries — were highlighted as examples of global cooperation driving affordable solar technologies and capacity-building in the Global South.





In addressing global shortfalls, India pointed out that a considerable gap remains between current national commitments and what is required to limit temperature rise in line with the Paris goals. The statement observed that many NDCs still fall short, despite developing nations taking decisive and costly actions.





It urged developed countries to accelerate emission reductions and to fulfil long-standing pledges for predictable, adequate, and concessional financial support to assist developing economies in achieving their climate goals.





India reiterated that access to affordable finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building must form the foundation for ambitious climate action in the Global South. Without meaningful progress on these fronts, the global transition risks becoming inequitable, undermining both trust and effectiveness.





The need for equitable and transparent climate finance mechanisms remains central to ensuring that sustainability objectives are implemented rather than merely announced.





Closing its statement, India reaffirmed a strong commitment to multilateralism and to the preservation of the Paris Agreement’s integrity as the cornerstone of global climate governance.





It urged nations to define the coming decade not only by ambitious emission targets but by genuine implementation, resilience building, and equitable burden-sharing.





India’s call underscored a vision of collective progress founded upon mutual trust, inclusivity, and fairness, ensuring that global climate action serves both people and the planet in an enduring and just manner.





Based On ANI Report







