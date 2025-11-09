



The 11th India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations convened in Yerevan on 8 November 2025. MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George and Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan led the discussions.





Both representatives reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations, examining political, economic, and strategic dimensions.





The consultations addressed diverse areas, including trade, culture, education and technology. Both sides articulated intent for deeper collaboration across sectors and mutually reaffirmed their commitment to regular dialogue. Key emphasis was placed on active cooperation in international and regional forums.





A pivotal outcome of the meeting was the signing of an Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Public Health and Medical Science. Ambassador Nilakshi Saha Sinha and Dr. Lena Nanushyan formalised this accord, which links the ministries of health from both countries. This agreement seeks to advance joint research, medical training, and capacity building within public healthcare domains.





India and Armenia exchanged perspectives on current geopolitical issues, underlining support for each other in various multilateral groups. The dialogue covered challenges in their respective regions and reviewed opportunities for strategic alignment. Such exchanges signal enhanced synergy in tackling shared global concerns.





In another significant development, the Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation took place in Hyderabad on 23 October. Led by Joint Secretary (IC) Vishwesh Negi and Armenian counterparts, the session explored avenues for defence industrial collaboration and capacity building. Both delegations discussed mechanisms to further security ties and promote sustainable defence partnerships.





It was agreed that the next Foreign Office Consultation will be convened in India in 2026. Both governments expressed optimism for continued progress in bilateral projects and multilateral collaborations, building further on the momentum established at these meetings.





The latest Foreign Office Consultations and defence deliberations underscore the rapidly deepening partnership between India and Armenia. The signing of the health cooperation accord, engagement in defence matters, and commitment to future diplomatic exchanges reflect a robust trajectory for comprehensive ties.





