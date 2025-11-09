

US Ambassador to India, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, held a strategic meeting with Intel CEO, Lip Bu Tan, in Washington DC to deepen collaboration between the global tech giant and India’s semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence ecosystem.

The interaction focused on aligning Intel’s India expansion with the Government’s vision under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and the India AI Mission.





In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ambassador Kwatra conveyed his optimism about Intel’s increasing engagement with India.





He described the discussion as a significant step towards enhancing India’s position as a global hub for semiconductor innovation and AI development. The talks reportedly covered technology transfer, fabrication partnerships, and training pipelines to strengthen local manufacturing capacity.





Approved by the Union Cabinet in 2021 with an outlay of ₹76,000 crore, the India Semiconductor Mission aims to establish a robust semiconductor design, fabrication, and assembly ecosystem.





The initiative was launched to position India as a reliable global source for advanced chips amid global supply chain realignments. The mission also coordinates with leading technology companies to develop indigenous capabilities in complex fabrication and chip packaging.





India made history in 2025 with the inauguration of its first advanced 3-nanometre chip design centres in Noida and Bengaluru. These hubs represent a major technological milestone, fostering domestic innovation and reducing reliance on imported semiconductors. According to the Press Information Bureau, five fabrication units are currently under construction, targeting mass production in the coming year.





At the Global Investors Summit 2025, government officials announced that India’s first fully indigenous semiconductor chip is scheduled for production within the year.





This development follows three years of sustained investment in infrastructure, equipment, and human capital, reflecting growing trust in India’s technological and industrial maturity.





Parallel to ISM, the India AI Mission—approved by the Union Cabinet in March 2024—embodies the vision of “Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India.” With a five-year budget of ₹10,371.92 crore, the program seeks to consolidate India’s strengths in data science, machine learning, and computing power. It aims to create an integrated national AI framework that supports innovation, safeguards ethics, and facilitates skill development.





The mission has already achieved notable progress in enhancing computational capabilities nationwide. India surpassed its initial target of deploying 10,000 GPUs by achieving an operational pool of 38,000 GPUs, marking a quantum leap in domestic computing infrastructure. This expansion has made advanced AI resources widely accessible to start-ups, academic institutions, and research agencies across the country.





The mission is structured around seven key pillars: the India AI Compute Pillar, AIKosh (a national AI data repository), the India AI Application Development Initiative, India AI Future Skills, Start-up Financing, and the Safe and Trusted AI framework. Together, these components aim to build a holistic AI ecosystem that nurtures innovation while ensuring transparency, accountability, and socio-economic inclusivity.





Intel’s collaboration with Indian authorities under both missions is expected to accelerate research-driven growth and promote self-reliance. With the establishment of new chip design and data processing centres, Intel is positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s next-generation digital economy.





Ambassador Kwatra’s engagement with Intel indicates strong diplomatic and technological momentum between Washington and New Delhi. It signals the shared strategic goal of fostering resilient supply chains and advancing joint innovation in semiconductor design, AI computing, and future digital technologies.





Based On ANI Report







