



India and the US conducted the 22nd India-US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting in Hawaii on November 3-4, 2025, focusing on strengthening bilateral defence ties and advancing interoperability between their armed forces.





Co-chaired by Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit of India and Lt Gen Joshua M. Rudd of the US Indo-Pacific Command, the talks emphasised strategic and operational cooperation to promote a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region.





Earlier in the week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed a landmark ten-year Defence Framework Agreement in Kuala Lumpur, marking a new chapter in Indo-US defence relations.





This long-term roadmap aims to elevate joint military collaboration, enhance mutual capabilities, and launch new defence projects across the Indo-Pacific. Both leaders highlighted the framework as a symbol of their growing strategic alignment and commitment to regional stability and deterrence, underscoring defence as a crucial pillar of their bilateral partnership.





The Defence Framework builds on past cooperation, targeting deeper integration in defence technology, information sharing, and military interoperability across land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace domains.





It reflects shared interests in countering emerging security challenges and safeguarding a rules-based Indo-Pacific order. This framework was signed amid ongoing efforts to bolster India-US ties despite previous trade tensions, reaffirming the mutual aim for a strong and enduring defence alliance.





Key Points of India-US Defence Cooperation Talks and Framework





The 22nd MCG meeting in Hawaii advanced strategic and operational defence dialogue between India and the US.

Discussions focused on bilateral engagement, enhanced interoperability, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

The newly formalised 10-year Defence Framework Agreement sets a long-term strategic and capability enhancement roadmap.

The framework spans joint exercises, defence innovation, industrial collaboration, and maritime security.

Leaders described the agreement as a new era in bilateral defence relations, reinforcing mutual commitment to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

The partnership aims to address security challenges, deterrence imperatives, and promote stability in the region.

Significant defence contracts and projects—such as drone procurements and jet engine supplies—continue under this strengthened framework.





This comprehensive cooperation demonstrates the deepening of India-US strategic defence ties as a cornerstone of regional security efforts in 2025 and beyond.​





