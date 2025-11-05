Indian Ambassador to Belarus, Ashok Kumar, held a meeting with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence in Minsk on Tuesday. The discussions centred on strengthening trade partnerships and exploring new avenues of cooperation across sectors of mutual interest.





According to the Indian Embassy in Minsk, the dialogue focused primarily on expanding the scope of bilateral commerce and enhancing sectoral linkages. Both leaders underlined the need to identify fresh opportunities for trade diversification and to nurture long-term economic ties between India and Belarus.





This high-level meeting follows the eighth round of India–Belarus Foreign Office Consultations (FOC), held in Minsk from 27 to 28 October 2025. The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) Sibi George, while the Belarusian side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Shestakov.





During the consultations, the two delegations reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, economic, cultural, educational, tourism, and consular cooperation. Discussions also extended to developments in regional security and key global issues of mutual concern. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular dialogue and agreed to convene the next round of consultations at a mutually convenient time.





As part of his visit, Secretary (West) Sibi George also paid a courtesy call on Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus. Their conversation reflected a shared intention to advance multifaceted cooperation, with a particular emphasis on trade, science and technology, and industrial collaboration.





In addition, Secretary (West) addressed the third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, where he articulated India’s perspective on pressing regional and global issues. His speech highlighted India’s approach to constructive engagement and its support for stable, equitable, and multipolar international frameworks.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India reaffirmed through a post on X that the dialogue covered the complete gamut of ties. Both nations reiterated their commitment to deepening cooperation across traditional and emerging domains, underscoring the enduring strength of India–Belarus relations.





India and Belarus share a history of warm diplomatic relations rooted in mutual respect and shared strategic interests. India was among the first countries to recognise Belarus following its independence in 1991. Formal diplomatic ties were established the following year, with India opening its embassy in Minsk in 1992 and Belarus reciprocating with its mission in New Delhi in 1998.





Over the years, the partnership has evolved through regular exchanges, technical cooperation, and joint participation in international fora. Both sides continue to explore practical mechanisms to expand economic collaboration, enhance educational exchanges, and promote cultural understanding.





With the latest round of consultations and ambassadorial dialogue, the two countries have reaffirmed their vision of developing a dynamic, future-oriented partnership responsive to regional and global challenges.





Based On ANI Report







