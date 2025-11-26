



India faces a complex decision regarding its next fifth-generation fighter jet amidst the delays in its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program. The primary contenders are Russia’s Su-57 and the US F-35 Lightning-II, each with distinct geopolitical, technological, and strategic implications.





India’s AMCA project aims for long-term self-reliance but is expected to enter service only by 2035, creating an immediate capability gap pressing New Delhi to consider foreign acquisitions.





The Su-57 offers benefits such as potential co-production, technology transfer, and familiarity with Russia’s defence ecosystem, which India has historically relied upon. However, concerns over Russia’s ongoing industrial issues, the Su-57’s delayed deployment, and the risk of Western sanctions complicate the decision.





Conversely, the American F-35 presents cutting-edge stealth and network-centric capabilities aligned with Western military systems but entails higher costs and strategic risks due to India’s continued engagement with Russian defence imports and its typically cautious stance on NATO-aligned technologies.





The AMCA project represents India’s aspiration to join the elite cadre of fifth-generation fighter producers, with ambitions for stealth features, advanced engines (initially using GE F414 engines, moving to a co-developed Indian engine), and future technologies including loyal wingman drone integration.





Nevertheless, the program faces significant hurdles in engine development, materials mastery, manufacturing infrastructure, and production automation—challenges seen in other nations’ similar projects.





Given these nuances, India is balancing immediate operational needs with long-term strategic autonomy. The Su-57 may align better with existing Russian systems and offer short-to-mid-term augmentation, but with geopolitical costs.





The F-35 promises advanced capability and integration with Western allies but raises concerns about dependency and logistics.





The AMCA, while promising strategic sovereignty, demands sustained commitment, funding, and technological breakthroughs unlikely to materialise quickly enough to fill the current gap.





Thus, India’s decision hinges not only on aircraft capabilities but also on broader geopolitical alignments, industrial readiness, and its vision of defence self-reliance.





It is a high-stakes choice that will influence India’s air power, alliances, and defence industry trajectory for decades, pending whether New Delhi opts for the Su-57, the F-35, or continues to prioritise the AMCA’s development trajectory as its ultimate goal.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







