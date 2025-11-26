



China successfully launched the Shenzhou-22 spacecraft from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on 25 November 2025, using a Long March-2F rocket to send the spacecraft into its planned orbit.





The uncrewed Shenzhou-22 is set to dock with the Tiangong Space Station within hours, providing a critical rescue vehicle for three astronauts currently aboard the station who have been without a reliable return craft due to damage sustained by a previous spacecraft.





This launch forms part of China's strategy to maintain continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit by ensuring that the crew has a safe means of returning to Earth if necessary.​





The spacecraft is loaded with supplies, including food and equipment, in place of crew members, and it will serve as a lifeboat for the astronauts currently on Tiangong. The mission aims to maintain a seamless crew rotation and safeguard the ongoing operations and scientific experiments aboard the station.





Prior to this, the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was found damaged in orbit, preventing it from safely returning the crew, which led to the deployment of this precautionary mission. The astronauts on Tiangong conduct cutting-edge scientific research, maintenance tasks, and support construction on the multi-module station, which functions as China’s permanent orbital outpost.​





The Tiangong Space Station supports a crew of three and hosts over a thousand scientific experiments in a pressurised environment, including those related to microgravity combustion, material endurance, space medicine, and microbial monitoring.





The astronauts perform health monitoring activities such as cardiac and vascular ultrasounds, neuromuscular stimulation to counteract muscle loss in space, and manage critical station equipment. The robotic arms aboard the station assist in assembly tasks and spacewalk operations, with spacewalk readiness and emergency procedures part of the crew’s rigorous training.​​





Footage of the launch showed the rocket ascending smoothly through clear desert skies, with mission control confirming each flight stage.





Shenzhou-22’s successful insertion into orbit and autonomous docking demonstrate the operational maturity of China’s spaceflight program and the effectiveness of their backup strategy, often referred to as a "one-for-one, rolling backup" approach, designed to handle emergencies swiftly.





This mission underscores China's expanding ambitions to operate a long-term human presence in orbit and to maintain a resilient human spaceflight infrastructure.​





Shenzhou-22 is a pivotal mission within China’s broader goal of sustained orbital presence and space station development. It ensures crew safety, supports continuous scientific experimentation, and exemplifies China's commitment to advancing its space capabilities in a strategic and resilient manner.​





