



India and Armenia are close to signing a comprehensive set of defence MoUs valued between $3.5 and $4 billion, marking the largest Indo-Armenian military cooperation initiative to date.





The agreements are designed to modernise Armenia’s air defence, missile systems, and artillery capabilities amid heightened regional security concerns.





The proposed package places strong emphasis on layered air defence integration, where Akash-NG (Next Generation) is being actively discussed for deployment. The medium-range surface-to-air missile system, developed by DRDO and produced by Bharat Dynamics Limited, is expected to form the cornerstone of Armenia’s revamped air defence network, providing protection against hostile aircraft, drones, and precision-guided munitions.





Negotiations are simultaneously progressing on co-production arrangements for BrahMos components in Armenia. This initiative would enable Armenia to acquire a critical technological and industrial foothold in supersonic cruise missile manufacturing, with both nations exploring shared production and assembly lines within Armenian defence facilities.





The collaboration would not only supply immediate operational capability but also foster long-term self-reliance and maintenance support.





Parallel discussions are in motion for the acquisition and local production of the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket system. The Pinaka system, developed by DRDO and produced by both public and private Indian entities, offers high-mobility and rapid saturation fire for battlefield dominance.





For Armenia, integration of Pinaka units would significantly enhance its firepower, bridging capability gaps across its rocket and tube artillery formations.





The comprehensive MoU package is also expected to include provisions for training support, technology transfer, and maintenance facilities, creating a durable strategic partnership framework. Indian industry leaders, including Bharat Dynamics Limited, DRDO-linked firms, and private sector players, are anticipated to play key roles in the production and logistical ecosystem to support these systems in Armenia.





Armenia’s interest in Indian weapons has grown sharply following past regional hostilities, prompting a decisive shift toward Indian equipment known for its reliability and rapid delivery timelines. The new $4 billion framework signals deepening defence ties and a longer-term commitment to joint development and local capacity-building in the South Caucasus.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







