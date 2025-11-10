



QpiAI, a Bangalore-based start-up, has launched Kaveri, India’s most powerful 64-qubit superconducting quantum processor.





The chip, designed with scalable architecture and a flip-chip integrated design to reduce errors and boost efficiency, targets advanced computations in AI, cryptography, logistics, and scientific research.





Kaveri is set for commercial availability by the third quarter of 2026, aiming to serve industries, research labs, and universities. QpiAI, founded in 2019 by Nagendra Nagaraja, is developing next-generation chips, including a 128-qubit processor and a roadmap toward a 1,000-qubit quantum system by 2030. This milestone aligns with India’s National Quantum Mission to establish global leadership in quantum technology.





In parallel, Chennai-based start-up Mindgrove has developed India’s first secure Internet of Things (IoT) chip. Mindgrove is actively engaging with established local manufacturers such as Kaynes, CG Power, and Tata for the packaging and testing of the chip, which supports India’s drive toward indigenous semiconductor capability.





This secure IoT chip underscores progress in making locally designed and produced solutions for IoT security demands.





QpiAI’s Kaveri Quantum Processor





Mindgrove’s Secure IoT Chip Development





The start-up is in negotiations with major Indian companies Kaynes, CG Power, and TATA for packaging and testing.





This development aims to strengthen India's indigenous semiconductor ecosystem and IoT security.





The chip’s secure design caters to increasing digital and connected device security requirements across markets.





Together, these advancements reflect a significant leap forward in India’s technology ecosystem, pointing toward self-reliance in critical computing and semiconductor technologies, aligned with national innovation goals.​





