



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its Su-30MKI fighters to France for the eighth edition of Exercise Garuda, held at Mont-de-Marsan Air Base from 16 to 27 November 2025.





Jointly organised with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), this exercise is one of the longest-running bilateral air combat drills between India and France, aimed at refining joint operations and deepening professional synergy between the two services.





The IAF contingent arrived in France on 10 November, marking the start of the induction phase. The transportation of personnel and equipment was supported by a C-17 Globemaster-III, ensuring rapid strategic airlift from India.





Meanwhile, IL-78 aerial refuelling tankers were positioned to provide air-to-air refuelling support, extending the range and operational endurance of the Su-30MKI fighters during both transit and mission execution.





Exercise Garuda 25 focuses on complex, high-tempo air combat operations in a simulated operational setting. The drills involve a range of mission profiles, including offensive counter-air, air defence, beyond-visual-range engagements, and joint strike missions.





The Su-30MKI, a key asset in the IAF’s multirole fleet, will fly alongside the French Rafale and Mirage-2000 series aircraft, delivering valuable exposure to differing air combat doctrines, electronic warfare environments, and network-centric operations.





The program also places strong emphasis on interoperability. Both air forces will participate in combined mission planning and debriefing sessions to analyse tactical decisions, weapon employment, and coordination in contested airspace. The exchange of operational experience is expected to help crews fine-tune their situational awareness, mission adaptability, and multi-domain integration in high-threat scenarios.





Exercise Garuda 25 further strengthens the longstanding strategic and defence partnership between India and France. Since its inception, the exercise has been a symbol of deep trust and mutual respect between the two nations’ air forces, enhancing their ability to operate together under diverse conditions.





For the IAF, such engagements are vital in benchmarking its operational capabilities against advanced NATO-aligned air forces, while infusing modern tactics into its own training ecosystem.





India and France share a robust Strategic Partnership established in 1998—India’s first such formal alliance. Over the years, this relationship has expanded across defence, civil nuclear cooperation, and space, and now includes a significant focus on the Indo-Pacific region. The partnership is built upon the mutual objective of maintaining strategic autonomy while contributing to regional and global stability.





Bilateral military cooperation remains a core pillar of this relationship, with consistent interactions through joint exercises such as Varuna (naval), Shakti (army), and Garuda (air force).





The current iteration, Garuda 25, not only advances tactical proficiency but also reinforces the strategic trust underpinning India–France ties, aligning both nations’ interests in securing a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific.





