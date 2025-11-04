



The Indian Air Force’s elite Combat Battle Readiness and Assault (CoBRA) Group has finalised an advanced set of air combat tactics that significantly enhance the operational lethality of Rafale squadrons.





These new doctrines transform a standard four-ship Rafale formation into a cohesive strike web capable of overwhelming larger adversary groups of six to eight PAF J-10CE fighters through superior sensor fusion, data link coordination, and optimised beyond-visual-range (BVR) engagements.





At the heart of this approach lies an evolved framework of airspace coordination. The Rafales operate in staggered combat pairs, maintaining flexible spacing to exploit their advanced AESA radars and secure data links, while maintaining mutual sensor coverage.





Real-time fusion of radar inputs, infrared search and track (IRST) data, and Spectra electronic warfare cues allows the lead aircraft to manage situational dominance even in saturated threat environments.





Utilising the Thales Spectra suite and the onboard F3R/F4-standard OSF system, each Rafale becomes an active node in the combined battlespace cloud.





The CoBRA doctrine ensures that no single aircraft is solely responsible for target detection or tracking; rather, the entire formation functions as a single sensor entity. This substantially improves survivability and reduces the risk of surprise engagements from multiple vector directions.





BVR tactics have also evolved under this framework. The Rafales execute layered missile launches designed to overwhelm enemy countermeasures through staggered timings and multi-axis approach profiles.





While Meteor missiles serve as the primary offensive tool, MICA variants provide shorter-range closure defence, turning each engagement into a trap of timing and manoeuvre sequencing unfavourable to the J-10CEs.





Force integration is a defining strength of this model. The Rafales maintain live data exchange with airborne early warning and control aircraft (AEW&C) and ground-based operations centres. This ensures that target acquisition and priority threat tagging begin long before visual range, granting IAF formations extended planning lead time and dynamic re-tasking flexibility.





Such integration allows Rafales to enter conflict zones with superior situational awareness and exit before enemy formations can coordinate an effective response.





Further refinement by CoBRA includes new coordination drills designed for mixed formations involving Su-30MKIs and TEJAS MK-1As, reinforcing cross-platform synchronisation. This allows Rafales to act as forward controllers for heavy air dominance platforms, directing missiles and decoy launches with precision while minimising exposure.





These developments come amid rising aerial modernisation activities across the subcontinent. With Pakistan Air Force’s expanding J-10CE fleet aiming to offset India’s qualitative edge, the CoBRA-developed tactics reaffirm the IAF’s strategy of maintaining air superiority through networked intelligence, coordinated kinetic dominance, and rapid tactical adaptation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







