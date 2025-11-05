



The Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) has launched new Drone Hubs within the Southern Command. These hubs are dedicated to the in-house design, development, and mass production of combat-ready drones. The initiative is a major step toward self-reliance in defence technology, aligning with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.​​





“Eagle on Every Arm” Doctrine





Guided by the mantra “Eagle on Every Arm,” the Southern Command aims to equip every soldier with the capability to operate drones for surveillance, precision strike, and electronic warfare. This doctrine envisions drones as an essential extension of every soldier’s operational toolkit, transforming battlefield dynamics.​​





Technical Expertise And Collaboration





The Drone Hubs leverage the technical expertise of the Corps of EME, which is responsible for the maintenance and technical support of all Army equipment. The hubs also collaborate closely with India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), fostering rapid prototyping, indigenous component integration, and accelerated deployment of new systems.​​





Field Testing And Validation





Indigenous drones developed at these hubs were recently field-tested during Exercise Trishul, a tri-service exercise. The drones demonstrated exceptional precision, endurance, and mission flexibility under contested combat conditions. Their performance validated the robustness of the indigenous design and production process.​​





Modular And Adaptable Platforms





The new generation of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) is designed with modular components, allowing for easy upgrades and repairs in the field. These platforms are tailored for multiple roles, including surveillance, precision strike, and electronic warfare, ensuring adaptability to diverse operational requirements.​​





Strategic Impact





This initiative marks a strategic shift from reliance on imported technology to self-reliant innovation. By producing drones domestically, the Indian Army enhances operational autonomy, reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, and ensures faster innovation cycles. The hubs also provide a platform for the private sector to contribute to military innovation, strengthening the domestic defence ecosystem.​​





Future Expansion





Southern Command plans to further expand its drone capabilities, integrating AI-based features to improve endurance, range, and payload capacity. The initiative is expected to set a benchmark for indigenous drone development across the Indian Armed Forces, reinforcing India’s position as a leader in defence technology.​​





Conclusion





The establishment of Drone Hubs by the Corps of EME in the Southern Command represents a significant leap in India’s defence modernisation. By fostering indigenous innovation and collaboration, the Army is building a future-ready, tech-enabled force capable of dominating across the full spectrum of conflict.​​





