Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Indian Air Force, has underlined that while drones are a significant addition to the modern battlefield, they remain auxiliary tools rather than decisive war‑winning platforms.





Speaking at the India Defence Conclave organised by BharatShakti, he asserted that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can contribute to operations but cannot replace manned aircraft in delivering the final blow during high‑intensity conflicts.





Drones Can Confuse, Not Conquer





ACM Singh acknowledged that drones have captured global attention as cost‑effective and rapid‑response assets. However, he warned that their role remains limited.





Drones, he said, can create confusion, gather intelligence, and overwhelm with data, yet they lack the payload capacity and penetration depth required to strike decisively in enemy territory.





“If you want to hit and decimate a target deep inside hostile borders, you need a platform capable of delivering a strong punch. A drone cannot fully do that as of now,” he stated.





Manned Platforms Remain Irreplaceable





Emphasising the continuing relevance of manned aircraft, the IAF Chief affirmed that pilots will remain indispensable “for the foreseeable future.”





He observed that leading air powers are now developing sixth‑generation aircraft featuring manned‑unmanned teaming concepts, demonstrating that “a man in the loop” continues to be essential for tactical decision‑making and mission execution.





Balanced Arsenal Key To Success





On the question of whether long‑range missiles constitute the future of warfare, ACM Singh offered a balanced perspective. He argued that every mission demands weapon‑target matching, where operational priorities determine the most suitable load-out.





While longer‑range weapons allow platforms to stay beyond enemy reach and add unpredictability, they are only one component in a versatile arsenal.





“You need a mix of everything,” he explained, comparing military preparedness to medical treatment—“no single medicine works for all ailments.” This integrated approach reflects the Air Force’s objective of ensuring adaptability across varied combat situations.





Accelerating India’s Defence Self‑Reliance





Turning to India’s efforts toward defence indigenisation, ACM Singh said the country is moving steadily on the path to self‑sufficiency but must hasten the process.





Policies are now being aligned to support indigenous manufacturing, with stronger emphasis on the role of the private sector and smaller players. He called for dynamic partnerships to bridge existing technological gaps and reduce dependency on foreign supply chains.





“We need to pace up a little more and increase speed,” he said, noting the value of collaborations with like‑minded nations and companies that can help India develop cutting‑edge systems indigenously. Instead of seeking total isolation, the IAF chief advocated for “smart self‑reliance” through partnerships that complement existing strengths.





Lessons From Operation Sindoor





Reflecting on the recently concluded Operation Sindoor, ACM Singh stressed the importance of learning when and how to terminate conflicts. He cautioned that modern warfare often suffers from unclear or constantly shifting objectives.





“Countries are forgetting their original aims—what they wanted at the start and where they have landed now,” he said, attributing such drift to ego and political motives.





According to Singh, India set clear operational objectives in Operation Sindoor, achieving them on the very first day. When Pakistan later sought an end to the conflict, India accepted, a decision he described as prudent and timely. “We don’t know where we would have gone after that,” he remarked, highlighting the need to prevent unnecessary escalation once core strategic goals have been met.





Strategic Outlook





The IAF Chief’s remarks encapsulate a pragmatic vision for India’s air power strategy—one that values technological advancement but remains grounded in operational realism. Drones and autonomous systems are expected to complement, not replace, human pilots, while tactical flexibility and partnership‑driven innovation will define India’s path to credible deterrence and sustainable defence autonomy.





