



Indian Army's Trishakti Corps has launched intensive Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) combat training at altitudes exceeding 14,000 feet to enhance close-combat readiness in the challenging high-altitude zones along the Northern Borders.





This training, conducted in sub-zero temperatures, thin air, and rugged terrain, aims to prepare soldiers to effectively respond in close-quarters combat even without conventional weapons





The AMAR training takes place above 14,000 ft, where troops face extreme environmental challenges such as rarefied air and sub-zero temperatures that test their stamina, focus, and resolve. The regimen is designed to sharpen reflexes, balance, stamina, situational awareness, and controlled aggression.





These attributes are vital for close combat success in mountainous terrain and unpredictable operational environments.





AMAR is a modern combat system blending traditional Indian martial arts with globally recognised close-combat techniques. It includes bare-hand combat, weapon-based engagements, stress response control, and physical and mental conditioning.





This comprehensive approach is essential for soldiers operating at high altitudes where quick, effective close-quarters responses can be decisive.





A young officer taking part in the training described how the harsh conditions challenge physical and mental endurance. He said that AMAR helps maintain calm under pressure and builds confidence to handle threats even without a weapon, reinforcing the readiness to face intense close-quarter battles.





Parallel to training, the Indian Army has indigenised 97% of its Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) inventory used in super high-altitude areas, with 55 of 57 items now locally produced. The remaining two items are under trials for indigenisation by 2026, improving logistics self-reliance and reducing import dependence.





Operational capability has been further strengthened by the introduction of a three-layered, ergonomically engineered New Coat Combat (Digital Print) jacket designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi. This advanced technical textile garment was rolled out in January 2025 to enhance soldier performance across varied terrains.





This comprehensive AMAR training initiative alongside indigenous gear development significantly boosts the Indian Army's high-altitude operational preparedness and self-sufficiency goals, reinforcing its doctrine of readiness to fight and win in any conditions.​





Based On ANI Report







