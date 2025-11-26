



Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, an aerospace and defence company, experienced a surge in its share price resulting in an upper circuit lock following the announcement of significant order wins.





The company secured orders worth ₹5.7 crore from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and ₹21.6 crore from a private company, amounting to a total of ₹27.36 crore in new orders. These orders are expected to strengthen the company’s business operations significantly.





Additionally, Apollo Micro Systems’ subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited, completed the acquisition of IDL Explosives Limited, further expanding its business portfolio through a share transfer from GOCL Corporation Limited.





This acquisition consolidates IDL Explosives as a subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems. The company recently completed a preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants, raising over ₹416 crore, which includes equity shares and convertible warrants allotted primarily to the promoter group, non-executive director, and LIC Mutual Fund.





Apollo Micro Systems specialises in electronic subsystems and solutions for aerospace and defence platforms, with its growing portfolio demonstrating strong engagement with government defence projects like DRDO and expanding private sector contracts.





The mix of orders from government and private clients highlights the firm's robust business model and growing market presence. Recent stock gains reflect positive market sentiment towards the company’s ongoing business expansion and order inflows in both domestic and export markets.​





