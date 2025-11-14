



Indian intelligence agencies are closely monitoring a reported Transfer of Technology (ToT) deal between Pakistan and a Europe-based military drone manufacturer.





The agreement, sources indicate, involves Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Pakistan’s primary state-owned defence production entity.





A senior official familiar with the development stated that Pakistan is attempting to keep the deal discreet, given its potential to enhance its unmanned warfare capabilities. The arrangement is believed to cover the licensed production and possible assembly of medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) drones, marking a significant strategic leap for Islamabad’s drone warfare programme.





The move follows Pakistan’s active outreach to several foreign drone makers after the events of Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





During that cross-border operation, Pakistani forces extensively deployed unmanned aerial systems to target Indian positions along the Western Border. Multiple intrusions were detected on the night of 8–9 May 2025, but Indian air defence and electronic warfare units successfully neutralised the attacks.





In the aftermath, senior Pakistani military officers reportedly initiated contact with manufacturers in Russia, Ukraine, and multiple European countries, seeking advanced drone platforms offering extended endurance, high payload capacity, and precision strike capabilities. The European company now reportedly in partnership with HIT was among those approached during this period.





The suspected ToT agreement suggests Pakistan’s intent to indigenise advanced drone manufacturing, following a model similar to its collaborations for tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery systems. For India, such a development raises fresh concerns over the modernisation of Pakistan’s surveillance and strike assets, especially along sensitive border sectors.





Security analysts note that a sophisticated MALE drone fleet would enhance Pakistan’s ability to conduct persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions and potentially precision engagements across operational depth. This capability expansion aligns with Islamabad’s broader efforts to integrate AI-enabled mission autonomy and networked battle management systems into its military doctrine.





Given Europe’s emerging drone marketplace—boosted by war-time demand in Ukraine—the possibility of technology spillage or sanctioned transfers cannot be ruled out. Both Russian and Ukrainian drone programmes have grown rapidly since 2022, driven by battlefield necessity and lessons from asymmetric warfare. Long-range drones have demonstrated their strategic value, striking infrastructure and logistics targets deep within adversary territory.





Pakistan’s pursuit of European or post-Soviet drone expertise fits its pattern of diversifying defence imports amid Western restrictions and budgetary constraints. By leveraging a ToT mechanism with a smaller European firm, Islamabad may aim to bypass export controls while securing access to critical subsystems such as composite airframes, ground control stations, and satellite communication links.





Against this backdrop, the Indian Army has stepped up operational and technological preparedness in the drone domain. During a recent review session, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma evaluated the force’s combat readiness in unmanned operations. He was briefed on the deployment of advanced indigenous drone systems equipped for surveillance, logistics, and precision-strike missions.





Lieutenant General Sharma commended personnel for their innovation and technological proficiency, noting that drone warfare now forms an integral part of India’s multi-domain operational doctrine. Northern Command continues to invest in high-end UAV technology, counter-drone systems, and autonomous mission software to maintain a decisive edge over potential adversaries.





The reported Pakistan–European ToT deal underscores a growing regional race to expand indigenous drone production. South Asia’s air power dynamics are now defined not only by aircraft and missiles but also by unmanned systems capable of sustained reconnaissance and long-range precision strikes.





For India, sustained vigilance and counter-drone capability development remain key priorities. The expansion of Pakistan’s drone fleet through foreign partnerships may recalibrate tactical equations along the Line of Control and international border zones, demanding continuous adaptation from Indian defence planners.





Based On The Hindu Report











